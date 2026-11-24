In order to adapt its operations to a changing market environment and ensure sound long-term profitability, Nordisk Bergteknik will implement a restructuring programme in its Norwegian operations. The programme includes cost-saving and efficiency measures that are expected to affect approximately 40 positions and result in a reduction in the number of operating centres and machinery units.

The restructuring programme is expected to generate annual cost savings of approximately SEK 50 million, with effect from January 2027. At the same time, the programme is expected to result in one-off costs of approximately SEK 25 million, which will be reported as items affecting comparability in the fourth quarter of 2026.

"During the autumn, we have seen that the market has not developed in line with our expectations, and we therefore need to take proactive measures to strengthen our operations for the future. Our focus is now on carrying out this process in as responsible and respectful a manner as possible, even though this is difficult news for our employees," says Oddbjørn Røed, Head of Nordisk Bergteknik's Norwegian operations.

For further information, please contact:

Andreas Christoffersson, CEO, +46 70-621 19 28, andreas.christoffersson@bergteknikgroup.com

Oddbjørn Røed, Country Manager Norway, +47 913 81 809, oddbjorn.roed@bergteknikgroup.com



About Nordisk Bergteknik

Nordisk Bergteknik has a clear growth strategy with the objective to contribute to the development of a future sustainable society. Our companies are specialists within rock handling and foundation solutions, and through compassion and skill they are able to combine demand with the surrounding natural conditions. To be involved at an early stage in building modern societal functions is our everyday life, our home ground and our future.