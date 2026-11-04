Nordisk Bergteknik AB: Interim report Q3: Improved margins despite continued market caution

July - September 2026

Net sales were unchanged and amounted to SEK 838 (838) million

Organic growth amounted to -2 (6)%

Adjusted EBIT increased to SEK 33 (30) million with a margin of 3.9 (3.6)%

Cash flow from operating activities increased to SEK 37 (-8) million

Earnings per share for the quarter before and after dilution amounted to SEK 0.06 (0.18)

- The market remained challenging during the third quarter, particularly within parts of our operations in Norway and within Foundation Sweden. At the same time, Rock Sweden continues to perform strongly, with solid organic growth and improved profitability. The Group's net sales remained unchanged overall, while the adjusted EBIT margin improved and cash flow from operating activities improved significantly compared to the previous year. Although market activity across several of our service areas remains subdued, several major infrastructure projects that have been planned for some time have now been initiated, strengthening underlying demand overall, says Andreas Christoffersson, CEO of Nordisk Bergteknik AB.

The interim report is attached to this press release and is also available on the company's website: https://nordiskbergteknik.se/en/investors/reports-and-presentations/

A presentation with comments on the report is available on the company's website:

https://nordiskbergteknik.se/en/investors/reports-and-presentations/

This information is information that Nordisk Bergteknik is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-11-04 07:45 CET.

For further information, please contact:

Andreas Christoffersson, CEO, +46 70-621 19 28, andreas.christoffersson@bergteknikgroup.com

Fredrik Karlsson, CFO, +46 70-776 31 27, fredrik.karlsson@bergteknikgroup.com



About Nordisk Bergteknik

Nordisk Bergteknik has a clear growth strategy with the objective to contribute to the development of a future sustainable society. Our companies are specialists within rock handling and foundation solutions, and through compassion and skill they are able to combine demand with the surrounding natural conditions. To be involved at an early stage in building modern societal functions is our everyday life, our home ground and our future.