Nordisk Bergteknik AB: Interim report Q2: Gradually increasing activity resulted in strong organic growth

April - June 2026

Net sales increased by 13% and amounted to SEK 985 (874) million

Organic growth amounted to 12 (3) %

Adjusted EBIT increased to SEK 44 (38) million with a margin of 4.5 (4.4) %

Cash flow from operating activities increased to SEK 128 (99) million

Earnings per share for the period before and after dilution amounted to SEK 0.19 (0.33)

- The Group's organic growth amounted to as much as 12 percent during the second quarter. Across all segments, we experienced gradually increasing market activity, with a particularly strong end to the quarter. Should this positive development continue, it will lead to more normalized pricing levels and give us greater scope to be selective in the assignments we undertake, and in turn a more favorable project mix, says Andreas Christoffersson, CEO Nordisk Bergteknik AB.

The interim report is attached in its entirety to this press release and on the company's website: https://nordiskbergteknik.se/en/investors/reports-and-presentations/

A presentation with comments on the report is available on the company's website:

https://nordiskbergteknik.se/en/investors/reports-and-presentations/

This is information that Nordisk Bergteknik AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014) and the Swedish Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted, through the care of the contact persons below, for publication on 17 July 2026 at 07:45 CEST.

For further information, contact:

Andreas Christoffersson, CEO, +46 70-621 19 28, andreas.christoffersson@bergteknikgroup.com

Johan Lundqvist, CFO, +46 76-392 71 21, johan.lundqvist@bergteknikgroup.com

About Nordisk Bergteknik

Nordisk Bergteknik has a clear growth strategy with the objective to contribute to the development of a future sustainable society. Our companies are specialists within rock handling and foundation solutions, and through compassion and skill they are able to combine demand with the surrounding natural conditions. To be involved at an early stage in building modern societal functions is our everyday life, our home ground and our future.