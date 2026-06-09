Nordisk Bergteknik AB: Nordisk Bergteknik has received new orders for wind farms with a value of SEK 40 million

Nordisk Bergteknik has signed agreements relating to site preparation and infrastructure as part of the construction of two wind farms, Fjällberg Norr in Lycksele Municipality and Fageråsen in Malung-Sälen Municipality, with a total order value of approximately SEK 40 million. The works are expected to be completed towards the end of 2026.

At the Fjällberg Norr wind farm, Nordisk Bergteknik has signed two agreements with Svevia covering excavation, crushing, roads, crane pads and other infrastructure works, thereby creating the conditions for the continued construction of the wind farm.

For the Fageråsen wind farm, Nordisk Bergteknik has received an assignment regarding anchor drilling related to anchoring works for the wind farm.

The assignments are carried out in collaboration between several companies within the Group and place high demands on coordination, not least as the works are conducted in areas where consideration must be given to several different interests, including reindeer husbandry.

"The assignments are well in line with Nordisk Bergteknik's ambition to continue growing within infrastructure projects linked to the green transition. They also demonstrate the strength of our offering and the Group's ability to deliver competitive solutions in complex projects," says Andreas Christoffersson, CEO of Nordisk Bergteknik AB.

Nordisk Bergteknik continues to see good opportunities in the growing market for renewable energy. The need for new fossil-free electricity production and related infrastructure is expected to drive investments in ground and construction works in the coming years, where the Group's specialist expertise and local presence constitute important competitive advantages.



For further information, contact:

Andreas Christoffersson, CEO, +46 70-621 19 28, andreas.christoffersson@bergteknikgroup.com

Johan Lundqvist, CFO, +46 76-392 71 21, johan.lundqvist@bergteknikgroup.com

About Nordisk Bergteknik

Nordisk Bergteknik has a clear growth strategy with the objective to contribute to the development of a future sustainable society. Our companies are specialists within rock handling and foundation solutions, and through compassion and skill they are able to combine demand with the surrounding natural conditions. To be involved at an early stage in building modern societal functions is our everyday life, our home ground and our future.