Nordisk Bergteknik AB: Announcement from Annual General Meeting in Nordisk Bergteknik AB (publ)

Nordisk Bergteknik AB (publ), reg. no. 559059-2506 (the 'Company') has held its Annual General Meeting on May 7, 2026. A summary of the decisions made at the meeting follows below. All resolutions have been made with the required majority and in accordance with the proposals presented to the meeting.

Adoption of the income statement and balance sheet, the consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet as well as discharge from liability

The Annual General Meeting adopted the income statement and the balance sheet as well as the consolidated income statement and the consolidated balance sheet for the financial year 2025. The Annual General Meeting further resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to approve the remuneration report presented at the meeting. The Annual General Meeting resolved to grant each member of the Board and the CEO discharge from liability for the financial year 2025.

Allocation of profits

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, that the profits of SEK 1,037,340,829 at the disposal of the General Meeting shall be carried forward into new accounts.

Board members, Chairman of the Board and auditors

The Board shall consist of six ordinary members elected by the General Meeting with no deputies. Göran Näsholm, Marie Osberg, Monika Gutén, Magnus Trollius, Oscar Rolfsson and Tom Olander were re-elected as ordinary Board members. Göran Näsholm was newly elected as Chairman of the Board until the end of the Annual General Meeting 2027.

The Company shall have one auditor with no deputy. The registered accounting firm KPMG with the authorised auditor Daniel Haglund as auditor in charge was re-elected as auditor until the end of the Annual General Meeting 2027.

Remuneration to the members of the Board of Directors shall be paid with a fixed fee of in total SEK 1,989,000, of which SEK 569,000 shall be paid to the Chairman of the Board of Directors and SEK 284,000 to each member of the Board of Directors.

Remuneration to the Chairman of the Audit Committee shall be paid with SEK 86,000 and SEK 57,000 shall be paid to each member of the Audit Committee and SEK 57,000 shall be paid to the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and SEK 34,500 to each member of the Remuneration Committee.

Remuneration to the auditor shall be paid in accordance with approved invoice.

Instructions and remuneration for the Nomination Committee

The Annual General Meeting resolved to adopt new principles for the appointment of the Nomination Committee and instruction for the Nomination Committee, to apply until the general meeting decides otherwise. In relation to the previously applicable version, the change entails that (i) the Nomination Committee shall consist of three (3) members, one representative for each of the three largest shareholders as of the last banking day in August, and (ii) the Nomination Committee shall consider proposals from shareholders received no later than twelve (12) weeks prior to the Annual General Meeting each calendar year.

Furthermore it was resolved, in line with previous years, that no remuneration shall be paid to the members of the Nomination Committee, but that the Company shall bear reasonable costs incurred in connection with the Nomination Committee's duties.

Guidelines on remuneration for senior executives

The Annual General Meeting resolved that the current guidelines for remuneration and other employment terms for the Company's senior executives shall be adopted to remain unchanged and valid until the Annual General Meeting in 2030, unless anything else is resolved by the meeting beforehand.

Authorisation for new issue

The Annual General Meeting resolved to authorise the Board of Directors to, until the next Annual General Meeting, on one or several occasions, with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, resolve on new issue of shares, issue of warrants, entitling the holders to subscribe for new shares and issue of convertibles, entitling the holders to convert the convertibles to new shares.

The maximum number of shares that may be issued pursuant to the authorisation or that may be issued through the exercise of warrants and convertibles issued pursuant to the authorisation shall be 3,000,000 shares. The authorisation may be used for decisions on new issues in connection with agreements on company acquisitions and/or other capital raising.

Authorisation for the Board to resolve on acquisition and transfer of own shares

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal, to authorise the Board to, during the period until the next Annual General Meeting, resolve on the acquisition and transfer of the Company's own shares. Acquisition of shares may be made of up to as many shares that the Company's shareholding, at any given time, does not exceed five (5) percent of the total number of outstanding shares in the Company.

The resolutions in their entirety

The resolutions in their entirety can be found on the Company's website, www.nordiskbergteknik.se.

The information was submitted, through the care of the contact persons below, for publication on 7 May 2026 at 17.00 CEST.

For further information, contact:

Andreas Christoffersson, CEO, +46 70-621 19 28, andreas.christoffersson@bergteknikgroup.com

Johan Lundqvist, CFO, +46 76-392 71 21, johan.lundqvist@bergteknikgroup.com

About Nordisk Bergteknik

Nordisk Bergteknik has a clear growth strategy with the objective to contribute to the development of a future sustainable society. Our companies are specialists within rock handling and foundation solutions, and through compassion and skill they are able to combine demand with the surrounding natural conditions. To be involved at an early stage in building modern societal functions is our everyday life, our home ground and our future.