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WKN: A3C5BM | ISIN: SE0015812128 | Ticker-Symbol: 9LY
Frankfurt
30.04.26 | 09:45
1,020 Euro
+0,49 % +0,005
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Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
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NORDISK BERGTEKNIK AB Chart 1 Jahr
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NORDISK BERGTEKNIK AB 5-Tage-Chart
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1,0101,05510:18
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.04.2026 08:15 Uhr
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Nordisk Bergteknik AB: Nordisk Bergteknik strengthens its position within the Mining business area

Nordisk Bergteknik has, through its Mining business area, signed a framework agreement as well as an additional new contract that strengthens the Group's position within the Nordic mining industry and enables efficient resource utilization for several years to come. The agreements cover both core drilling services and operational drilling services linked to mine production and reflect the ambition to be a full-service provider throughout the entire mining value chain.

Nordisk Bergteknik has signed a new four-year framework agreement with its existing customer Boliden Mineral regarding core drilling for both the exploration of new deposits and extraction in existing mines. The agreement, which forms part of a larger tender process and runs until 28 February 2030, covers a total potential production volume equivalent to approximately 10-20 drill rigs.

In addition, Nordisk Bergteknik has signed an agreement with Björkdalsgruvan AB regarding Rock on Ground services and RC drilling at the Björkdal Mine in connection with the resumption of open-pit mining. The assignment runs for an initial period of 18 months and means that Nordisk Bergteknik will have approximately 3-4 rigs in production throughout the project.

- Nordisk Bergteknik has long been an established partner to the Nordic mining industry. Through these agreements, the Group further strengthens its position within Mining, while also creating a stable foundation for our operations over the coming years and enabling efficient resource utilization. The agreements demonstrate Nordisk Bergteknik's ability to deliver services across multiple phases of the mining value chain, from exploration to production, supported by collaboration between the Group's companies" says Freddy Flodman, Head of Business Area Mining, Nordisk Bergteknik.

Demand for exploration and mining services is driven by an increased global need for metals and minerals, contributing to a continued high level of investment in the sector.

For further information, please contact:
Andreas Christoffersson, CEO, +46 70-621 19 28, andreas.christoffersson@bergteknikgroup.com
Freddy Flodman, Head of Business Area Mining, +46 70-511 12 00, freddy.flodman@bergteknikgroup.com

About Nordisk Bergteknik

Nordisk Bergteknik has a clear growth strategy with the objective to contribute to the development of a future sustainable society. Our companies are specialists within rock handling and foundation solutions, and through compassion and skill they are able to combine demand with the surrounding natural conditions. To be involved at an early stage in building modern societal functions is our everyday life, our home ground and our future.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
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