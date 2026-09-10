Nordisk Bergteknik AB: Nordisk Bergteknik receives seven-year railway maintenance assignments in Stockholm

Nordisk Bergteknik has received two assignments for machinery services and winter-related railway maintenance services in southern Stockholm. The assignments are being carried out for Strukton Rail and run until the second quarter of 2033 and cover the railway sections Älvsjö-Gnesta and Älvsjö-Nynäshamn. When fully established, the annual volume is estimated to be approximately SEK 30 million.

- These assignments strengthen our position in railway maintenance and supports long-term resource planning, while allowing us to maintain the readiness and flexibility required for efficient delivery over time, says Andreas Christoffersson, CEO of Nordisk Bergteknik.

The work includes snow clearance and anti-slip measures on platforms and adjacent areas, snow clearance of access roads, as well as preparatory and concluding work before and after each winter season. The long-term presence in the area is also expected to create opportunities for additional work within the service areas included in the Group's offering.

For further information, please contact:

Andreas Christoffersson, CEO, +46 70-621 19 28, andreas.christoffersson@bergteknikgroup.com

Johan Lundqvist, CFO, +46 76-392 71 21, johan.lundqvist@bergteknikgroup.com

About Nordisk Bergteknik

Nordisk Bergteknik has a clear growth strategy with the objective to contribute to the development of a future sustainable society. Our companies are specialists within rock handling and foundation solutions, and through compassion and skill they are able to combine demand with the surrounding natural conditions. To be involved at an early stage in building modern societal functions is our everyday life, our home ground and our future.