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WKN: A3C5BM | ISIN: SE0015812128 | Ticker-Symbol: 9LY
Frankfurt
10.09.26 | 08:14
0,942 Euro
+1,29 % +0,012
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
NORDISK BERGTEKNIK AB Chart 1 Jahr
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NORDISK BERGTEKNIK AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9260,97211:17
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.09.2026 08:15 Uhr
45 Leser
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Nordisk Bergteknik AB: Nordisk Bergteknik receives seven-year railway maintenance assignments in Stockholm

Nordisk Bergteknik has received two assignments for machinery services and winter-related railway maintenance services in southern Stockholm. The assignments are being carried out for Strukton Rail and run until the second quarter of 2033 and cover the railway sections Älvsjö-Gnesta and Älvsjö-Nynäshamn. When fully established, the annual volume is estimated to be approximately SEK 30 million.

- These assignments strengthen our position in railway maintenance and supports long-term resource planning, while allowing us to maintain the readiness and flexibility required for efficient delivery over time, says Andreas Christoffersson, CEO of Nordisk Bergteknik.

The work includes snow clearance and anti-slip measures on platforms and adjacent areas, snow clearance of access roads, as well as preparatory and concluding work before and after each winter season. The long-term presence in the area is also expected to create opportunities for additional work within the service areas included in the Group's offering.

For further information, please contact:
Andreas Christoffersson, CEO, +46 70-621 19 28, andreas.christoffersson@bergteknikgroup.com
Johan Lundqvist, CFO, +46 76-392 71 21, johan.lundqvist@bergteknikgroup.com

About Nordisk Bergteknik
Nordisk Bergteknik has a clear growth strategy with the objective to contribute to the development of a future sustainable society. Our companies are specialists within rock handling and foundation solutions, and through compassion and skill they are able to combine demand with the surrounding natural conditions. To be involved at an early stage in building modern societal functions is our everyday life, our home ground and our future.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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