Nordisk Bergteknik AB: Nordisk Bergteknik receives order for Norrbotniabanan valued at SEK 185 million

Nordisk Bergteknik will act as a strategic subcontractor to NYAB in a contract relating to the expansion of the Norrbotniabanan railway section between Bureå and Södra Innervik. The assignment, with an estimated order value of approximately SEK 185 million based on quantities and machinery services, will commence during the third quarter of 2026 and is expected to be completed in 2028. The project is an execution contract with the Swedish Transport Administration as the end customer.

- We are pleased to contribute to this extensive railway infrastructure initiative, which further validates our position as a strategic partner in large infrastructure projects. The assignment is fully in line with our core business and covers our entire value chain, from blasting, crushing, excavation and transport to the completed railway embankment, says Andreas Christoffersson, CEO of Nordisk Bergteknik.

Norrbotniabanan is a new 270-kilometre coastal railway between Umeå and Luleå that will enable faster, safer and more environmentally friendly travel and transport, while strengthening societal development and the competitiveness of businesses throughout Sweden. Once completed, Norrbotniabanan will connect communities in Sweden's most densely populated region that currently has no daytime train services. The total cost is estimated at more than SEK 60 billion at 2025 price levels.

For further information, please contact:

Andreas Christoffersson, CEO, +46 70-621 19 28, andreas.christoffersson@bergteknikgroup.com

Johan Lundqvist, CFO, +46 76-392 71 21, johan.lundqvist@bergteknikgroup.com

About Nordisk Bergteknik

Nordisk Bergteknik has a clear growth strategy with the objective to contribute to the development of a future sustainable society. Our companies are specialists within rock handling and foundation solutions, and through compassion and skill they are able to combine demand with the surrounding natural conditions. To be involved at an early stage in building modern societal functions is our everyday life, our home ground and our future.