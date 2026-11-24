

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump and Nvidia are facing bipartisan backlash from members of the Congress over the reinstatement of Jensen Huang as the CEO of the chip giant.



Nvidia Corp. announced Monday that its Board of Directors unanimously voted to reinstate Jensen Huang as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board, effective immediately. The Board's decision followed a series of discussions and meetings with Huang as well as the receipt of national security clearance.



According to the company, the Board received input from senior levels of the United States government and determined that Huang's reinstatement poses no national security risk. The Board expressed confidence in Huang's candor and ability to lead the company.



The reinstatement was cheered by the markets, with NVDA stock soaring about 33 percent in Monday's regular trading session on Nasdaq.



Nvidia's board reversed its earlier rejection of Huang's return and brought him back as CEO after the company came under pressure by Trump in favor of the disgraced business leader. On Monday, Trump said he pressed the board directly and indirectly and argued Huang faced no criminal charges and posed no national security risk.



Trump told CNBC that he 'made the deal' to 'convince' Nvidia's board to bring Huang back.



Trump also said he gave assurances to the company management that Huang was not a threat to national security.



An affair between Jensen Huang and Megaspeed former chief executive Alice Huang had led to the ouster of the former, and Nvidia losing heavily in the stock market earlier this month.



Nvidia's Board had initiated an independent investigation over media report against its founder and CEO being the target of a foreign intelligence effort, and allegations that Alice Huang is a Chinese spy.



Huang has been summoned to testify before a Congressional panel regarding his alleged affair with the businesswoman suspected of being a Chinese spy.



Hakeem Jeffries, a potential candidate to be the next Speaker of the House when Democrats take control in January, called the Nvidia board's decision to reinstate Huang 'indefensible, irresponsible and incomprehensible.'



He vowed that 'Congress will not be deterred from conducting a swift, thorough and wide-ranging investigation into business malfeasance by NVIDIA and corrupt abuse of power by (Commerce Secretary) Howard Lutnick and the Department of Commerce.'



'We will not allow America's national security to be sold out by the Trump Administration for personal financial gain. The National Defense Authorization Act must include ironclad export control legislation to prevent powerful AI technology from being exploited by the Chinese Communist Party and other adversaries,' the Speaker-Designate said in a statement. He called on 'traditional Republicans in Congress' to join the Democrats in 'reining in this corruption.'



Many members of Congress demanded that strong export control rules must be passed.



Senator Elizabeth Warren said Nvidia's decision to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO was reckless, and puts US national security at risk.



The incoming chairwoman of the Senate Banking Committee stated that bringing Huang back does not change the fact that he and Nvidia still owe Congress answers, calling for an independent congressional investigation.



She demanded that the Trump administration explain what 'input' senior officials gave to support Huang's reinstatement after Trump said he 'convinced' Nvidia's board to return him.



'Huang's return only increases the urgency to pass bipartisan export control bills and make sure NVIDIA does not lobby to kill that legislation and put our national security at risk,' she wrote in a statement posted on X.



Nvidia should have moved on without Huang and ignored the administration's inexplicable desire to save Huang, according to Republican Representative Don Bacon.



'We cannot say we want to win the AI race and then give China our best technology. We need sunlight on who is responsible,' said Bacon, who is the chair of a House subcommittee on cyber security.



Another Republican, Senator Tom Cotton, said, 'The controversy with Nvidia and Megaspeed is just the tip of the iceberg, and it's not resolved because Jensen Huang has his job back.'



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