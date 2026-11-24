

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - L E Lundbergföretagen AB (LUND-B.ST), a Swedish investment company, Tuesday reported higher nine-month earnings, mainly supported by improved results from associated companies and gains in the value of investment properties, derivatives and biological assets.



For the nine months, profit attributable to parent company shareholders increased to SEK 10.643 billion, or SEK 42.92 per share, from SEK 7.385 billion, or SEK 29.78 per share, a year ago.



Results from participations in associated companies increased to SEK 7.252 billion from SEK 4.271 billion in the prior year.



The change in value of investment properties and derivatives resulted in a gain of SEK 551 million, compared with SEK 160 million a year ago.



The change in value of biological assets amounted to a gain of SEK 796 million, up from SEK 747 million.



Operating profit rose to SEK 13.819 billion from SEK 10.401 billion last year.



Net sales declined to SEK 21.879 billion from SEK 22.242 billion in the previous year.



As on September 30, 2026, net asset value after deferred tax was SEK 163.4 billion or SEK 659 per share, compared with SEK 145.5 billion or SEK 587 per share as on December 31, 2025.



In Stockholm, L E Lundbergföretagen shares were trading flat at SEK 587.50 on Tuesday.



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