

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Thursday, L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (LU3B.F) announced its second-quarter financial results, reporting a net profit of SEK 7.032 billion compared to SEK 2.252 billion in the previous year.



EPS attributable to shareholders of the parent company was SEK 26.49 compared to SEK 7.09 in the prior year.



Operating profit increased to SEK 7.6 billion from last year's SEK 2.8 billion.



Adjusted profit after financial items was SEK 6.9 billion compared to SEK 2.28 billion a year ago.



Net sales totaled SEK 7.31 billion compared to SEK 7.36 billion in 2025.



The company's stock was trading at 50.25 euros, down 1.18 percent on the Frankfurt Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News