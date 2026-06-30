Skanska AB: Skanska builds multi-family houses for Lundbergs Fastigheter in Jönköping, Sweden, for about SEK 370M

Skanska has signed an agreement with Lundbergs Fastigheter to build apartment buildings with rental apartments in Jönköping, Sweden. The contract is worth about SEK 370M, which will be included in the order bookings for Sweden in the second quarter of 2026.

The contract includes design, which has already been underway for some time, and construction of four apartment buildings and underground garages in the Södra Munksjön area of ??Jönköping. The buildings will also house commercial premises and the total gross area will be just over 21,700 square meters (about 234,000 sq ft).

The houses are built in accordance with the requirements for Miljöbyggnad, level silver.

Construction is planned to start in the second quarter of 2026 with completion before the end of 2028.

For further information please contact:

Olle Rundgren, Media Relations Manager, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 448 67 94

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

Skanska Group uses knowledge and foresight to shape the way people live, work, and connect. As one of the world's largest construction and project development companies, our 2025 revenue totaled SEK 179 billion. We operate across select markets in the Nordics, Europe and USA. Together with our customers and the collective expertise of our approximately 25,900 teammates, we create innovative and sustainable solutions that support healthy living beyond our lifetime.