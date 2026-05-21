

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - L E Lundbergforetagen AB (LBGUF) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at SEK4.751 billion, or SEK19.16 per share. This compares with SEK3.151 billion, or SEK12.71 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 0.2% to SEK8.255 billion from SEK8.271 billion last year.



L E Lundbergforetagen AB earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: SEK4.751 Bln. vs. SEK3.151 Bln. last year. -EPS: SEK19.16 vs. SEK12.71 last year. -Revenue: SEK8.255 Bln vs. SEK8.271 Bln last year.



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