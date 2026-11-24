In the Green - Premarket Gainers

Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US, Inc. (APUS) - up 38% at $2.08 Akanda Corp. (AKAN) - up 34% at $3.46 Caesarstone Ltd. (CSTE) - up 17% at $1.20 Insmed Incorporated (INSM) - up 15% at $170.80 Fluence Energy, Inc. (FLNC) - up 13% at $4.31 Maison Solutions Inc. (MSS) - up 13% at $1.36 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (CRBP) - up 12% at $2.71 Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) - up 9% at $151.00 Snail, Inc. (SNAL) - up 9% at $2.31 Roze AI Inc. (RZAI) - up 7% at $2.13

In the Red - Premarket Losers

Melar Acquisition Corp. I Class A Ord Shares (EVRL) - down 34% at $1.98 Shoe Station Group Inc. (SHOE) - down 26% at $10.50 SOLV Energy, Inc. (MWH) - down 13% at $23.50 Semtech Corporation (SMTC) - down 12% at $91.50 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) - down 12% at $42.31 CKX Lands, Inc. (CKX) - down 12% at $11.78 TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (TLSI) - down 12% at $2.00 Vyome Holdings, Inc. (HIND) - down 12% at $1.08 Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) - down 9% at $1.50 NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) - down 6% at $155.78

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - At 7:45 a.m. ET on Tuesday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.The following stocks are trading higher in Tuesday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:The following stocks are trading lower in Tuesday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX