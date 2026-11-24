Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2026) - Emerita Resources Corp. (TSXV: EMO) (OTCQX: EMOTF) (FSE: LLJA) (the "Company" or "Emerita") announces that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has fixed March 31, 2027 as the date for its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting").

As previously disclosed, the Company received a requisition from a group of shareholders requesting that a special meeting of shareholders be called to consider the removal of three directors of the Company and the election of replacement directors.

To be more efficient, the Board has determined to combine the requisitioned special meeting with the Company's annual general meeting and to avoid the unnecessary costs associated with holding two separate shareholder meetings in 2027. Accordingly, in addition to the matters set out in the requisition, shareholders will be asked to consider the usual annual meeting business, including receiving the audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended September 30, 2026, which are due to be filed in January 2027. The record date for the Meeting has been fixed as February 19, 2027.

Further details regarding the business to be considered at the Meeting will be provided in due course.

About Emerita Resources Corp.

Emerita is a natural resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Europe, with a primary focus on exploring in Spain. The Company's corporate office and technical team are based in Sevilla, Spain, with an administrative office in Toronto, Canada.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding the timing and business of the Meeting, the anticipated filing of the Company's annual financial statements and the anticipated cost savings associated with holding a combined annual general and special meeting.

Forward-looking information is based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions and is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including changes to the timing or business of the Meeting, regulatory or legal requirements and delays in completing the Company's annual financial statements.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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