Mitteilung der IuteCredit Finance S.à r.l.: Iute Group Reports Unaudited Results for 9M/2026 Record-High Adjusted EBITDA with Strong 45% Margin - Net Profit Impacted by Temporarily Elevated Funding Costs STRATEGIC HIGHLIGHTS- Funding secured until 2030: following the 140 million EUR tap of the EUR 2025/2030 Senior Secured Bonds in June, remaining EUR 2021/2026 Bonds redeemed on 6 October 2026, after the reporting period. Cash and cash equivalents of 111.8 million EUR as of 30 September 2026 (31 Dec. 2025: 66.6 million EUR). - Measures to improve productivity of loan origination and align the cost base with business volume initiated in all operating countries, with further steps planned for Q4/2026 and Q1/2027. - Insurance brokerage revenue up 58.6% year-over-year to 6.1 million EUR, 5.9% of total revenue (9M/2025: 4.2%); first standalone products (screen protection, health and property insurance) in testing or launch phase. - Wallet transaction volume up 3% to 1.4 billion EUR in 9M/2026 (9M/2025: 1.3 billion EUR); wallet revenue of 4.1 million EUR (9M/2025: 4.2 million EUR), with Q3/2026 the strongest quarter of the year. - Continued build-out of the Myiute super app: cumulative downloads at 1,837,914 (+17.3% year-over-year). - Iute Bank Ukraine, consolidated since April 2026, received permission from the National Bank of Ukraine to commence the full range of banking operations; commercial ...

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