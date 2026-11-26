Flamengo Wins Brazilian Série A Title as GAC Deepens Its Presence in Brazil Through Football

SAO PAULO, Nov. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 21, CR Flamengo drew with Palmeiras in Round 36 of the Brazilian Série A, securing the 2026 title ahead of schedule. As Flamengo's strategic partner, GAC celebrated this moment of glory with fans, using football to further deepen emotional connections with Brazilian consumers.

In 2026, GAC and Flamengo officially established a strategic partnership, bringing football and the automotive industry together as part of GAC's development plans for Brazil. Their cooperation across multiple areas gives the brand more ways to engage with local users. Football is integral to Brazilian culture, and Flamengo is among the country's most influential clubs. Through this partnership, GAC brings the brand closer to Brazilian users and promotes its integration into the local market.

Flamengo's drive and fighting spirit on the pitch align with GAC's commitment to innovation and outstanding quality. Through sports partnerships, GAC hopes to share these common values with more fans, enabling them to learn about its longstanding commitment to product quality and technological innovation as they enjoy the excitement of football.

To meet Brazilian consumers' diverse mobility needs, GAC continues to strengthen its local product lineup. Launched in Brazil this year, AION UT combines a spacious interior with smart cabin features for greater comfort in everyday travel. GAC GS3 combines dynamic design and safety to meet young users' needs for individuality and peace of mind. Recently, the 600,000th GS3 worldwide rolled off the production line, marking another milestone in GAC's global development.

Supported by its broad product portfolio, GAC has also made positive progress in Brazil. Registrations totalled 13,516 in January-October 2026, including 2,107 in October, up 251.7% year on year, placing GAC 16th among all automotive brands in Brazil's monthly sales rankings.

The Flamengo partnership is one of the key initiatives in GAC's global sports marketing strategy. GAC partners with multiple football clubs, using football's universal language to connect with consumers across Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and other markets. Looking ahead, GAC will continue using sports as a bridge and working with partners to deepen its presence in Brazil, offering greener, smarter mobility experiences and steadily advancing from product exports towards brand localisation.

For further information about GAC, please visit: https://www.gacgroup.com/en or follow us on social media.

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