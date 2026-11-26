Secop Group Holding GmbH announces that Stefan Dzigas, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), will leave the Company at his own request for personal reasons with effect as of 4 December 2026. The Shareholder Board has accepted his decision.

Sami Sagur will join Secop as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with effect as of 1 December 2026. He has served for more than 15 years as Group CFO of international groups in the automotive supplier and services sector. From 2024 to 2025, he was Managing Director of WB D2C GmbH (Weltbild Group). Earlier in his career, he held finance and controlling positions at Porsche, most recently as Director Finance and Controlling of Porsche Consulting, and at Hugo Boss.

"We thank Stefan Dzigas for his contribution to Secop, including the refinancing of our bond in the second quarter of 2026, and wish him all the best for the future. We welcome Sami Sagur as our new CFO from 1 December 2026," said Dr. Jan Ehlers, CEO of Secop Group.

For additional information, please contact:

Dr. Bastian Rakow

Secop Group Holding GmbH

Lise-Meitner-Straße 29

24941 Flensburg

Germany

Tel: +49 461 4941 0

e-mail: IR@secop.com

About Secop:

Since September 2019, Secop Group has belonged to the ESSVP IV fund, advised by Orlando Management AG, an investor in industrial businesses. Since its acquisition, the company has refocused its strategy on its core business: the design and manufacture of hermetic compressors and electronic controls for refrigeration solutions used in light commercial and DC-powered applications.