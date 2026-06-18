Secop Group Holding GmbH announces that the condition for the early redemption of its outstanding 2023/2026 bonds has been satisfied

Flensburg, 18 June 2026

On 2 June 2026, Secop Group Holding GmbH (the "Issuer" or "Secop") announced its intention to redeem in full the outstanding 2023/2026 bonds with ISIN: NO0012923XXX (the "Redemption" and the "Existing Bonds", respectively).

The Redemption was conditional upon the Issuer's receipt of funds in connection with the issue of the new EUR 60,000,000 senior secured floating rate bonds, as further described in the Issuer's press release on 2 June 2026 (the "Financing Condition" and the "New Bonds", respectively). The Financing Condition has been satisfied and the Redemption is therefore no longer conditional.

The Redemption of the Existing Bonds will occur on 23 June 2026 and the applicable record date is 19 June 2026 (the "Record Date"). Payment will be made to each person who is registered as a holder of the Bonds on the Record Date.

For further information, please refer to Secop Group Holding GmbH's press release on 2 June 2026.

For additional information, please contact:

Secop Group Holding GmbH

Lise-Meitner-Straße 29

24941 Flensburg

Germany

Tel: +49 461 4941 0

This information is information that the Issuer is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014/EU). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 4:00PM CEST on 18 June 2026.

For additional information, please contact:

Secop Group Holding GmbH

Lise-Meitner-Straße 29

24941 Flensburg

Germany

Tel: +49 461 4941 0

e-mail: IR@secop.com

About Secop:

Since September 2019, Secop Group has belonged to the ESSVP IV fund, advised by Orlando Management AG, a leading investor in industrial businesses. Since its acquisition, the company re-focused its strategy to the core business: design and manufacturing of hermetic compressors and electronic controls for refrigeration solutions used in light commercial and DC-powered applications.