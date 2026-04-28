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WKN: A351SK | ISIN: NO0012923194 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
28.04.26 | 08:00
100,55 
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
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SECOP GROUP HOLDING GMBH Chart 1 Jahr
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SECOP GROUP HOLDING GMBH 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.04.2026 11:00 Uhr
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Secop Group Holding GmbH discloses full Financial Report 2025

Flensburg, 28 April 2026

On 28 April 2026, Secop Group Holding GmbH discloses its Consolidated Financial Report 2025.

In 2025, Secop maintained net sales at prior-year levels and significantly improved internal adjusted EBITDA. Nevertheless, higher depreciation and amortization and one-off effects from the compressor platform phase-out weighed on EBIT and net income, which came in below last year's figures.

Net Sales of EUR 241.5m remained on the level of PY (PY: EUR 240.1m) with a significantly stronger performance in Mobile Cooling and Medical Cooling, which more than compensated for weaker performance in Stationary Cooling segment. The Contribution Margin in % of Net Sales improved to 26,2% (PY: 25,5%), primarily reflecting stable production costs and lower material costs. The Internal Adjusted EBITDA increased to EUR 24,4m, representing a 13% improvement compared to prior year (PY: EUR 21,6m), supported by a stronger Contribution Margin, and disciplined management of fixed costs. EBIT amounted to EUR 0,7m (PY: EUR 4,4m) and was adversely affected by higher depreciation and amortization, mainly related to phase-out of compressors platforms, completed R&D development projects, and further by write-down of aged receivables. The Net Income in 2025 totaled EUR -15m (PY: EUR -11,3m). The result was influenced by extraordinary effects, which were partially mitigated by lower interest expenses compared to the previous year.

For more details, please refer to the Consolidated Financial Statement as of 31 December 2025 on www.sg-holding.net.

For additional information, please contact:

Secop Group Holding GmbH
Lise-Meitner-Straße 29
24941 Flensburg
Germany
Tel: +49 461 4941 0
e-mail: IR@secop.com

About Secop:

Since September 2019, Secop Group has belonged to the ESSVP IV fund, advised by Orlando Management AG, a leading investor in industrial businesses. Since its acquisition, the company re-focused its strategy to the core business: design and manufacturing of hermetic compressors and electronic controls for refrigeration solutions used in light commercial and DC-powered applications.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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