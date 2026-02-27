Anzeige
Freitag, 27.02.2026
Hochgradiger Fund in Kanada: Steht dieser Rohstoff-Explorer vor der Neubewertung?
WKN: A351SK | ISIN: NO0012923194
Frankfurt
27.02.26 | 08:01
100,50 
0,00 % 0,00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.02.2026 11:00 Uhr
Secop Group Holding GmbH reports Q4-2025 financial results

On 27 February 2026, Secop Group Holding GmbH announced its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2025.

The fourth quarter of 2025 confirmed the trajectory established in recent periods. The Net Sales slightly exceeded the prior-year's fourth quarter level, and the Internal Adjusted EBITDA improved significantly. However, asset impairment charges related to phase-out projects brought EBIT below the level reported in Q4-2024. The Net Income likewise fell short compared to the same period of last year.

The Net Sales amounted to EUR 60.5m in Q4-2025, slightly above the level of previous year's quarter (Q4-2024: EUR 57.7m). A significantly higher demand in the Mobile Cooling segment driven by the EV business in China together with a solid growth in Medical Cooling compensated lower Net Sales in Stationary Cooling. The Contribution Margin remained stable at 26.4 % of Net Sales comparing to Q4-2024, supported by well-managed production costs. The Internal Adjusted EBITDA of EUR 7.0m in Q4-2025 significantly overperformed the previous year's quarter level of EUR 5.7m. The improvement was mainly attributable to increased Contribution Margin and strong control of fixed costs. The impairment impacts of EUR -4.3m from phase-out business lines' related assets and write-down of aged receivables against Middle East customers of EUR -1.9m caused, that the EBIT ended at EUR -3.7m, below last year's quarter (Q4-2024: EUR 1.4m). The Net Income also fell short, closing the quarter at EUR -6.8m compared to EUR -3.0m in Q4-2024.

For more details, please refer to the Interim Report Q4-2025 on www.sg-holding.net.

For additional information, please contact:
Secop Group Holding GmbH
Lise-Meitner-Straße 29
24941 Flensburg
Germany
Tel: +49 461 4941 0
e-mail: IR@secop.com

About Secop:
Since September 2019, Secop Group has belonged to the ESSVP IV fund, advised by Orlando Management AG, a leading investor in industrial businesses. Since its acquisition, the company re-focused its strategy to the core business: design and manufacturing of hermetic compressors and electronic controls for refrigeration solutions used in light commercial and DC-powered applications.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
