Secop Group Holding GmbH reports Q3-2025 financial results

On 17 November 2025, Secop Group Holding GmbH announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2025.

The third quarter of 2025 continued to confirm the positive momentum of recent periods. Net Sales remained in line with prior-year's third quarter, while Internal Adjusted EBITDA increased significantly. Despite higher amortization from finalized R&D projects the EBIT notably exceeded Q3-2024. The Net Income likewise improved compared to the same period of last year.

Net Sales amounted to EUR 62,2m in Q3-2025, overall on the level of previous year's quarter (Q3-2024: EUR 64,6m). A significantly higher demand in the Mobile Cooling segment driven by the EV business in China together with a solid growth in Medical Cooling compensated lower Net Sales in Stationary Cooling. The Contribution Margin rose to 26,3% of Net Sales, exceeding the Q3-2024 level supported by improved production efficiency. The Internal Adjusted EBITDA of EUR 6,9m in Q3-2025 significantly overperformed the previous year's quarter level of EUR 5,4m, driven by the improved Contribution Margin and well-controlled fixed costs. Despite higher Depreciation & Amortization, the EBIT reached EUR 1,6m, significantly above last year's quarter (Q3-2024: EUR 0,4m). The Net Income also improved, closing the quarter at EUR -2,0m compared to EUR -4,5m in Q3-2024.

For more details, please refer to the Interim Report Q3-2025 on www.sg-holding.net .

About Secop:

Since September 2019, Secop Group has belonged to the ESSVP IV fund, advised by Orlando Management AG, a leading investor in industrial businesses. Since its acquisition, the company re-focused its strategy to the core business: design and manufacturing of hermetic compressors and electronic controls for refrigeration solutions used in light commercial and DC-powered applications.