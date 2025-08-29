Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 29.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Megatrend Uran: Die Nachfrage nach Uran explodiert - greift jetzt Buffetts Erfolgsrezept?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A351SK | ISIN: NO0012923194 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
29.08.25 | 08:03
100,50 
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
SECOP GROUP HOLDING GMBH Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SECOP GROUP HOLDING GMBH 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.08.2025 11:00 Uhr
16 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Secop Group Holding GmbH reports Q2-2025 financial results

On 29 August 2025, Secop Group Holding GmbH announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2025.

The second quarter of 2025 kept confirming the positive trend of recent periods, with Net Sales and Internal Adjusted EBITDA on the level of previous year's second quarter and a significantly higher Reported EBITDA. Despite higher amortization from finalized R&D projects the EBIT notably exceeded Q2-2024. Negative tax impacts prevented the Net Income to reach previous year's Q2 level.

Net Sales reached EUR 64,4m in Q2-2025, on the level of previous year's quarter (Q2-2024: EUR 63,9m). Significantly higher demand in the Mobile Cooling segment driven by EV business in China compensated lower Net Sales in Stationary Cooling. At 25,1%, the Contribution Margin in % of Net Sales remained at the same level as recorded in Q2-2024 supported by stable production costs. The Internal Adjusted EBITDA of EUR 5,9m, coming close to EUR 6,1m achieved in Q2-2024, was driven by a stable Contribution Margin and well-controlled fixed costs, but recorded lower positive effects from inventory valuation and R&D capitalization. Despite higher Depreciation & Amortization the EBIT of EUR 2,1m surpassed significantly last year's quarter (Q2-2024: EUR 1,4m). The Net Income in Q2-2025 finished at EUR -3,8m (Q2-2024: EUR -2m) due to negative tax impacts.

For more details, please refer to the Interim Report Q2-2025 on www.sg-holding.net.

For additional information, please contact:
Secop Group Holding GmbH
Lise-Meitner-Straße 29
24941 Flensburg
Germany
Tel: +49 461 4941 0
e-mail: IR@secop.com

About Secop:
Since September 2019, Secop Group has belonged to the ESSVP IV fund, advised by Orlando Management AG, a leading investor in industrial businesses. Since its acquisition, the company re-focused its strategy to the core business: design and manufacturing of hermetic compressors and electronic controls for refrigeration solutions used in light commercial and DC-powered applications.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.