Secop Group Holding GmbH reports Q2-2025 financial results

On 29 August 2025, Secop Group Holding GmbH announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2025.

The second quarter of 2025 kept confirming the positive trend of recent periods, with Net Sales and Internal Adjusted EBITDA on the level of previous year's second quarter and a significantly higher Reported EBITDA. Despite higher amortization from finalized R&D projects the EBIT notably exceeded Q2-2024. Negative tax impacts prevented the Net Income to reach previous year's Q2 level.

Net Sales reached EUR 64,4m in Q2-2025, on the level of previous year's quarter (Q2-2024: EUR 63,9m). Significantly higher demand in the Mobile Cooling segment driven by EV business in China compensated lower Net Sales in Stationary Cooling. At 25,1%, the Contribution Margin in % of Net Sales remained at the same level as recorded in Q2-2024 supported by stable production costs. The Internal Adjusted EBITDA of EUR 5,9m, coming close to EUR 6,1m achieved in Q2-2024, was driven by a stable Contribution Margin and well-controlled fixed costs, but recorded lower positive effects from inventory valuation and R&D capitalization. Despite higher Depreciation & Amortization the EBIT of EUR 2,1m surpassed significantly last year's quarter (Q2-2024: EUR 1,4m). The Net Income in Q2-2025 finished at EUR -3,8m (Q2-2024: EUR -2m) due to negative tax impacts.

For more details, please refer to the Interim Report Q2-2025 on www.sg-holding.net.

About Secop:

Since September 2019, Secop Group has belonged to the ESSVP IV fund, advised by Orlando Management AG, a leading investor in industrial businesses. Since its acquisition, the company re-focused its strategy to the core business: design and manufacturing of hermetic compressors and electronic controls for refrigeration solutions used in light commercial and DC-powered applications.