Secop Group Holding GmbH: Chief Financial Officer (CFO) leaves the Company

Flensburg, January 19th, 2026 - Secop Group Holding GmbH announces that Michael Engelen, Member of the Management Board and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), has resigned from his position as a member of the Management Board immediately and will leave the Company.

The Shareholder Board has accepted the resignation. The responsibilities of the finance function will be assumed on an interim basis by Dr. Jan Ehlers, Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The Shareholder Board has initiated the process to appoint a successor.

Michael Engelen has decided to leave Secop Group Holding GmbH and has tendered his resignation. The parties have agreed not to disclose further details regarding the reasons.

This announcement contains inside information pursuant to Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation).

Since September 2019, Secop Group has belonged to the ESSVP IV fund, advised by Orlando Management AG, a leading investor in industrial businesses. Since its acquisition, the company re-focused its strategy to the core business: design and manufacturing of hermetic compressors and electronic controls for refrigeration solutions used in light commercial and DC-powered applications.