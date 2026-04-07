Secop Group Holding GmbH: Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer

Flensburg, April 7 2026 - Secop Group Holding GmbH hereby announces that the shareholder has appointed Stefan Dzigas as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company, effective as of April 7 2026.

Stefan Dzigas has extensive experience in finance and management roles within international industrial companies. He has held senior leadership positions, including managing director responsibilities within a German-based corporate group, and has gained valuable experience in a private equity environment, particularly in driving financial performance and strategic development.

"With Stefan Dzigas, we are gaining an experienced finance leader who will support the continued development of our business," said Dr. Jan Ehlers, CEO of Secop Group.

With this appointment, Secop strengthens its management team to support its strategic development and long-term growth.

For additional information, please contact:

Secop Group Holding GmbH

Lise-Meitner-Straße 29

24941 Flensburg Germany

Tel: +49 461 4941 0

IR@secop.com

About Secop: Since September 2019, Secop Group has belonged to the ESSVP IV fund, advised by Orlando Management AG, a leading investor in industrial businesses. Since its acquisition, the company re-focused its strategy to the core business: design and manufacturing of hermetic compressors and electronic controls for refriger ation solutions used in light commercial and DC-powered applications.