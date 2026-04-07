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WKN: A351SK | ISIN: NO0012923194 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
07.04.26 | 08:12
100,55 
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
SECOP GROUP HOLDING GMBH Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SECOP GROUP HOLDING GMBH 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.04.2026 09:00 Uhr
43 Leser
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Secop Group Holding GmbH: Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer

Flensburg, April 7 2026 - Secop Group Holding GmbH hereby announces that the shareholder has appointed Stefan Dzigas as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company, effective as of April 7 2026.

Stefan Dzigas has extensive experience in finance and management roles within international industrial companies. He has held senior leadership positions, including managing director responsibilities within a German-based corporate group, and has gained valuable experience in a private equity environment, particularly in driving financial performance and strategic development.

"With Stefan Dzigas, we are gaining an experienced finance leader who will support the continued development of our business," said Dr. Jan Ehlers, CEO of Secop Group.

With this appointment, Secop strengthens its management team to support its strategic development and long-term growth.

For additional information, please contact:
Secop Group Holding GmbH
Lise-Meitner-Straße 29
24941 Flensburg Germany
Tel: +49 461 4941 0
IR@secop.com

About Secop: Since September 2019, Secop Group has belonged to the ESSVP IV fund, advised by Orlando Management AG, a leading investor in industrial businesses. Since its acquisition, the company re-focused its strategy to the core business: design and manufacturing of hermetic compressors and electronic controls for refriger ation solutions used in light commercial and DC-powered applications.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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