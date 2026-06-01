Secop Group Holding GmbH has successfully placed a EUR 60 million 3-year senior secured bond

Flensburg, June 1st 2026

Secop Group Holding GmbH ("Secop" or the "Company") announces today that it has successfully placed a new 3-year senior secured bond in an amount of EUR 60 million under a framework of EUR 90 million (ISIN: NO0013752634) (the "Bonds" or the "Bond Issue"). The Bonds will carry floating rate interest of 3m EURIBOR + 7.0 per cent per annum and were issued at par. The Bond Issue saw strong demand from a broad base of Nordic, Continental European, and U.S.-based investors and was oversubscribed.

Subject to the Bonds being successfully issued, the Company intends to redeem in full its outstanding bond loan with ISIN NO0012923194 (the "Existing Bonds" and "Early Redemption"), finance transaction costs, and finance general corporate purposes. The Existing Bonds will upon Early Redemption be redeemed at the redemption price of 100.840 per cent of the nominal amount together with accrued but unpaid interest up to (and including) the redemption date. The Company intends to issue a notice of early redemption on 2 June 2026 with further details about the Early Redemption, including expected redemption date. Settlement of the Bonds will take place on 15 June 2026, and the Company intends to apply for listing of the Bonds on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Pareto Securities AB acted as Sole Bookrunner and Roschier Advokatbyrå acted as legal counsel in connection with the Bond Issue.

Further information is available on the Company's website at www.sg-holding.net.

For additional information, please contact:

Secop Group Holding GmbH

Lise-Meitner-Straße 29

24941 Flensburg

Germany

Tel: +49 461 4941 0

e-mail: IR@secop.com

This information is such information that Secop Group Holding GmbH is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 15:00 CEST on 1 June 2026.

Since September 2019, Secop Group has belonged to the ESSVP IV fund, advised by Orlando Management AG, a leading investor in industrial businesses. Since its acquisition, the company re-focused its strategy to the core business: design and manufacturing of hermetic compressors and electronic controls for refrigeration solutions used in light commercial and DC-powered applications.