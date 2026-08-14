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WKN: A460KC | ISIN: NO0013752634 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
14.08.26 | 09:11
101,51 
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
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SECOP GROUP HOLDING GMBH Chart 1 Jahr
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SECOP GROUP HOLDING GMBH 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.08.2026 11:00 Uhr
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Secop Group Holding GmbH reports Q2-2026 financial results

Flensburg, 14 August 2026

On 14 August 2026, Secop Group Holding GmbH announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2026.

Secop continued its favourable operating development in the second quarter of 2026. Net Sales grew year-over-year, and Internal Adjusted EBITDA improved markedly. Supported by this operating performance, both EBIT and Net Income advanced against the corresponding period of the previous year.



The Net Sales amounted to EUR 70.6m in Q2-2026, above the prior-year quarter (Q2-2025: EUR 64.4m). Strong momentum in the Mobile Cooling segment, driven by the EV business in China, together with continued growth in Medical Cooling, more than offset softer demand in Stationary Cooling. The Contribution Margin declined to 24.5 % of Net Sales, compared to 25.1 % in Q2-2025. While production costs continued to be managed with discipline, the margin was affected by higher raw material prices and a less favourable sales mix relative to the prior-year period. The Internal Adjusted EBITDA increased to EUR 8.6m in Q2-2026 up from EUR 5.9m in Q2-2025. The improvement was driven by higher volumes, effective fixed-cost management and realized foreign exchange gains, which together more than compensated for the negative impacts on Contribution Margin. The EBIT rose to EUR 3.9m (Q2-2025: EUR 2.1m). Net Income improved to EUR -0.6m (Q2-2025 EUR -3.8m), as lower tax expenses more than offset higher interest expenses from the bond refinancing. For full-year 2026, Secop expects Net Sales slightly above prior year and Internal Adjusted EBITDA broadly in line with, or modestly above, 2025.

For more details, please refer to the Interim Report Q2-2026 on www.sg-holding.net.

For additional information, please contact:
Secop Group Holding GmbH
Lise-Meitner-Straße 29
24941 Flensburg, Germany
Tel: +49 461 4941 0
e-mail: IR@secop.com

About Secop:
Since September 2019, Secop Group has belonged to the ESSVP IV fund, advised by Orlando Management AG, a leading investor in industrial businesses. Since its acquisition, the company re-focused its strategy to the core business: design and manufacturing of hermetic compressors and electronic controls for refrigeration solutions used in light commercial and DC-powered applications.

Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the current expectations, assumptions and estimates of the management of Secop Group Holding GmbH. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, financial condition or performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Secop Group Holding GmbH undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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