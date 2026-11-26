

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Isofol Medical AB (ISOFOL.ST), a Swedish clinical stage biotechnology company, announced Thursday that it has signed a collaboration agreement with Swiss contract manufacturer Lonza Group (LONN.SW, LZAGF.PK) to develop a new spray dried formulation of arfolitixorin.



Under the deal, the companies aim to develop a user-friendly method of administration for use in the exploratory development of a treatment for cerebral folate deficiency (CFD), reported in some people with autism.



As part of the agreement, Isofol will provide the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API), while Lonza will evaluate the development of a spray dried formulation.



Isofol is developing arfolitixorin - a proprietary clinical-stage, folate-based drug candidate designed to enhance the efficacy of established cancer treatments.



The current formulation of arfolitixorin, which is administered intravenously, is optimized for cancer treatment and is less suitable for treating CFD.



At present, the firm is conducting a phase Ib/II clinical trial in metastatic colorectal cancer and, in parallel, carrying out an exploratory preclinical project to evaluate the potential of arfolitixorin to treat CFD.



The company noted that CFD is a neurological condition that affects folate (essential for brain health) transport into the brain which can cause severe developmental delays with autistic features and other serious neurological complications.



The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in March 2026 approved the use of a folate-based medication, leucovorin, to treat patients with a confirmed folate receptor 1 gene variant (CFD-FOLR1). In March 2026, Isofol secured expanded licensing rights and filed a patent application for arfolitixorin for the treatment of CFD.



Since then, exploratory preclinical research has been underway to evaluate its potential in this area.



Petter Segelman Lindqvist, CEO of Isofol, said, 'The collaboration with Lonza is currently small-scale and exploratory in nature but could open the door to an entirely new therapeutic area, and we look forward to exploring these opportunities.'



In Stockholm, Isofol Medical shares were trading at 0.9590 kronor, down 0.62%.



Lonza shares were gaining 0.63% to trade at 666.20 Swiss francs.



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