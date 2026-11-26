New offering combines unsampled reporting, privacy-focused measurement and visibility into automated and agentic traffic

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2026) - BrandPilot AI Inc. (CSE: BPAI) (OTCQB: BPAIF) (FSE: 8LH0) ("BrandPilot" or the "Company"), a performance marketing technology company, today announced the commercial availability of BrandPilot Analytics, a digital analytics offering, designed to help businesses understand website activity and provide actionable intelligence as the web enters a new era of automated and agentic interaction.

BrandPilot Analytics helps businesses measure website activity, understand visitor behaviour, track marketing campaigns and assess traffic quality in a centralized reporting environment. The offering combines unsampled reporting with privacy-focused measurement and visibility into indicators of automated and agentic website activity.

"The rise of agentic AI is changing how people discover information, evaluate products and interact with businesses online," said Brandon Mina, Chief Executive Officer of BrandPilot AI. "Marketers need to understand not just who visits their websites, but what automated and agentic systems are doing there, how they interact with digital properties and what that activity means for marketing performance. BrandPilot Analytics is our response to this shift, giving businesses greater visibility into the traffic reaching their digital properties and the behaviour taking place there."

Analytics and Measurement Capabilities

As AI agents increasingly browse, compare, navigate and take actions on behalf of people, website traffic can no longer be understood through human-visitor metrics alone. Cloudflare, a global web infrastructure company that sits between users and websites and powers about 45% of the Fortune 500, reported in September 2026 that, for the first time, more than half of internet traffic observed across its network was non-human. Furthermore, daily requests from AI agents on its network had grown by more than 1,700% over the preceding year.[1] HUMAN Security reported that traffic from AI agents and agentic browsers grew 7,851% year over year in 2025.[2] While these figures come from different datasets and methodologies, and should not be treated as directly comparable; together, they clearly indicate that automated and agentic activity is becoming an increasingly important part of the online environment. This proliferation in automation and agentic traffic brings with it a new layer of complexity for marketeers, as the signals they historically relied on, no longer provide accurate insights.

BrandPilot Analytics brings together four areas of measurement capability:

Analytics and reporting : Website traffic, visitor geography, devices, browsers, acquisition sources, audience segmentation, custom dashboards and reporting based on the collected dataset without statistical sampling.

: Website traffic, visitor geography, devices, browsers, acquisition sources, audience segmentation, custom dashboards and reporting based on the collected dataset without statistical sampling. Traffic quality: Visibility into indicators of automated, bot and AI-agent activity to help businesses understand the composition of incoming website traffic and distinguish agentic interactions from conventional human visits.

Visibility into indicators of automated, bot and AI-agent activity to help businesses understand the composition of incoming website traffic and distinguish agentic interactions from conventional human visits. Campaign and conversion measurement : Campaign tracking, goals, conversion reporting, e-commerce analytics and measurement across acquisition channels.

: Campaign tracking, goals, conversion reporting, e-commerce analytics and measurement across acquisition channels. Behavioural analytics and optimization: Heatmaps, session recordings, user flows, conversion funnels, form analytics and A/B testing to help analyze visitor journeys and potential improvements to website performance.

The offering is designed to minimize personal data collection and avoid collecting personally identifiable information (PII), subject to the product's implementation and configuration.

Building Toward a More Unified Marketing Performance Platform

BrandPilot Analytics expands the Company's portfolio alongside AdAi, ClickRadar and SearchIQ. The Company intends to progressively connect capabilities spanning digital analytics, paid search efficiency, invalid traffic identification and brand visibility across generative AI search platforms, with the longer-term objective of giving marketers a more integrated view of human, automated and agentic activity and its impact on marketing performance.

"Marketers often rely on multiple tools to understand different parts of their digital performance," said Seif Kheimaisia, Chief Growth Officer of BrandPilot AI. "Our strategy is to progressively bring more of that intelligence together. BrandPilot Analytics adds an important measurement capability to the portfolio and supports our broader objective of connecting analytics with traffic quality, advertising efficiency and media accountability. The new analytics offering broadens brands' capabilities to generate actionable intelligence and optimize campaigns accordingly, a major need we identified among our clients."

BrandPilot Analytics is commercially available. The Company intends to pursue adoption through its existing enterprise relationships, agency partnerships and broader business development activities.

About BrandPilot AI

BrandPilot AI (CSE: BPAI) is a performance marketing technology company headquartered in Toronto, focused on identifying and eliminating inefficiencies in digital advertising for global enterprise brands. The Company's core capabilities include AdAi, which eliminates cannibalistic branded search spend that inflates costs without driving incremental value; ClickRadar, which compiles forensic bot-detection reports to reclaim refunds associated with invalid traffic; and SearchIQ, which enables brands to measure and optimize their presence across generative AI search platforms.

BrandPilot is purpose-built to address structural challenges in modern digital advertising, where increasing automation and scale can reduce transparency and accountability. Operating as an independent performance and validation layer, the Company helps enterprises recover wasted budgets, restore data integrity, and gain clearer visibility into how advertising dollars are spent so performance can be improved with greater confidence

For more information, visit www.brandpilot.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements about the anticipated adoption and commercialization of BrandPilot Analytics, plans to expand and integrate the Company's technology offerings, and the potential capabilities and benefits of the offering. Such information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions and is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including customer demand, competition, product development and integration, resource availability, changes in technology and applicable laws, and the Company's ability to execute its business plans. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update it except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

[1]Cloudflare. "The Internet has a second audience." September 30, 2026. https://blog.cloudflare.com/agentic-web/ (reporting on traffic observed across Cloudflare's network).

[2]HUMAN Security. "The 2026 State of AI Traffic & Cyberthreat Benchmark Report." March 26, 2026. https://www.humansecurity.com/learn/resources/2026-state-of-ai-traffic-cyberthreat-benchmarks/ (reporting 2025 year-over-year growth in traffic from AI agents and agentic browsers).

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/326031