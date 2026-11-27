Join Lyndsay Malchuk on Market Frontlines for an interview with David Christie, President and COO of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSX: GMX | OTCQX: GLBXF | FSE: G1MN). Christie brings almost four decades of experience across geology, mining, finance and capital markets, including work as a senior gold and precious metals equity analyst at Scotia Capital and TD Securities. Globex has assembled more than 270 mineral assets, including more than 100 royalties, across North America. Christie explains why he sees the recent market sell-off as a buying opportunity for projects as well as equities, and why he calls Globex a royalty generator rather than a project generator: everything the company does results in a royalty. He walks through this year's drilling at Wood/Central Cadillac and Rouyn-Merger, where holes are completed and assays are pending, and at Shortt Lake, where drilling is still under way. He also explains the Cadillac Break geology behind it and recalls last year's Rouyn-Merger intercept of 3.44 g/t over 38.7 meters. He also outlines how he expects royalty income to grow. Bell Mountain in Nevada, the Kewagama royalty on Radisson's O'Brien project, Battery Hill manganese and Mont Sorcier iron ore are the assets that, in his model, point toward 6,000 or more gold equivalent ounces by 2032. Christie also names the key sensitivity: falling commodity prices could delay projects and change their economics. Whether you follow gold, royalties or critical minerals, this is a close look at how a large property portfolio can turn into royalty value over time.