Join Lyndsay Malchuk on Market Frontlines for a conversation with Ranjith "Ran" Narayanasamy, who is expected to join the Board of Directors of NU E Power Corp. (CSE: NUE | OTC Pink: NUEPF | FSE: NUE1) following the company's November AGM. Narayanasamy is an engineer who spent 17 years at SaskPower, later led the Petroleum Technology Research Centre in Regina and most recently served as CEO of MAX Power Mining during the period of its Lawson natural hydrogen discovery. He explains why Saskatchewan's growing demand for power, driven by data center projects such as Bell's, and a policy he says expects developers to bring their own power, make the province a priority for NU E Power and its proposed hybrid energy park in Regina. Narayanasamy compares NU E Power to a real estate developer that brings land, permits, interconnection and offtakers together in one package, and describes why natural gas, wind, solar and battery storage can complement each other. He also covers natural hydrogen, carbon capture and storage and geothermal, what he will look for as a board member in terms of discipline and governance, and why indigenous partnerships should be part of everyday business. Whether you're an investor following energy infrastructure or want to understand what it takes to turn power demand into delivered electricity, this interview offers an engineer's view on execution in Saskatchewan.