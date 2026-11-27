Join Lyndsay Malchuk on Market Frontlines for an interview with Rodney Stevens, CEO and Director of NSJ Antimony Corp. (CSE: NSJ | FSE: 9PZ0), a CFA charterholder with more than 15 years of capital markets experience, including investment research at Salman Partners. Formerly NSJ Gold Corp., the company is focused exclusively on antimony and is advancing its Antimony 2.0 Property in New Brunswick. Stevens explains why he sees a super cycle that could last five to 10 years: China's export restrictions since 2024 have left a deficit of about 30,000 tons per year outside China, while stocking and destocking cycles help explain the recent price weakness. He puts the gap in perspective: even a mine producing 3,000 tons per year is big for antimony, it would take about 10 such mines to close the gap, and discovery, financing and permitting can take at least five years. He also describes why the property sits near the past-producing Lake George mine, how geologist Dallas Davies shapes the grassroots exploration approach, and what an ore-grade intercept would mean once assay results arrive. Stevens is open about the risks: the company is highly speculative, there is no historic drilling on the property, and no economic deposit has been established. Essential viewing for investors following antimony, critical minerals and early-stage exploration.