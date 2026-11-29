November 29, 2026

Amsterdam, the Netherlands and Chicago, USA -Royal Philips, (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced Novion [1], its next-generation modular platform to support a new era of uncompromised CT. Novion is being engineered as the foundation for super-premium Spectral CT and Photon-Counting CT with a new architecture intended to give healthcare providers flexibility as their clinical needs evolve.

At RSNA 2026 in Chicago, Philips will introduce Novion, its vision and the next-generation CT platform. Across the portfolio, Philips brings imaging systems, software, data, AI and services together through open platforms that connect people, information and care settings.

CT imaging plays a critical role in diagnosing injuries and diseases and guiding treatment decisions, yet radiology teams face increasing pressure to manage growing imaging volumes, more complex exams and the need to deliver timely, confident diagnoses. Advances in CT imaging have traditionally involved tradeoffs among temporal resolution, spatial resolution, anatomical coverage and spectral information.

"We're developing Novion around the simple idea that CT platforms should be able to evolve with the needs of the people who use them," said Dan Xu, Business Leader of CT at Philips. "By bringing detector-based spectral CT and photon-counting CT into one modular platform, we aim to give providers more flexibility in how they provide answers for their patients."

Next-generation super-premium CT being designed for uncompromised performance

Novion is being designed to combine ultra-high spatial and temporal resolution, enabled by Philips next-generation detectors, X-ray tube and AI, with wide coverage intended to support single-beat spectral cardiac imaging. It plans to build on Philips' more than decade-long experience in always-on, detector-based Spectral CT and a body of more than 1,250 publications reflecting Philips' spectral CT leadership, clinical experience and clinical evidence. With Novion, Philips aims to make advanced spectral insight and detailed anatomical imaging part of routine CT.

AI-enabled autonomous workflows are being designed around imaging teams

Alongside advances in imaging capabilities, Novion is being developed with AI-enabled workflows that aim to simplify advanced scanning and help users deliver consistent results. Automation across the CT workflow, from patient setup to image reconstruction, reading and reporting, is being designed to reduce non-value-added time so technologists, radiologists and staff can focus on what matters most.

A modular foundation being designed to evolve

The Novion platform design includes a new high-speed gantry, wide detector coverage, X-ray tube and generator. Its modular architecture is being designed to support different detector configurations, including high-resolution Spectral CT and Photon-Counting CT, and offers in-room upgrade options. The approach is intended to give healthcare organizations flexibility to invest based on their clinical needs today and in the future. Novion is being designed to also support patient access and comfort with a wide-bore design intended for all patient sizes.

Novion reflects Philips' focus on bringing advances in imaging and AI-enabled workflow innovation together to support confident diagnostic decisions and to help teams make timely decisions about next steps in care.

See Novion at RSNA 2026

Philips is investing in innovations aimed at simplifying workflows and supporting confident diagnostic decisions, giving care teams more time to apply their expertise where it matters most and helping more patients get confident diagnosis and treatment faster. RSNA 2026 attendees can learn more at the Philips booth #6730, North Hall and here.

[1] The Novion Platform is a Work in Progress and not a final product. Any future developments are not guaranteed to obtain regulatory approvals and are not currently for sale.

For further information, please contact:

Jayme Maniatis

Philips Global External Relations

Tel.: +1 617-894-8368

E-Mail: jayme.maniatis@philips.com

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being through meaningful innovation. Philips' patient- and people-centric innovation leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver personal health solutions for consumers and professional health solutions for healthcare providers and their patients in the hospital and the home.

Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in image-guided therapy, diagnostic imaging, ultrasound, monitoring, enterprise informatics and personal health. Philips generated 2025 sales of approximately EUR 18 billion and employs approximately 63,900 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

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