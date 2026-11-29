

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Royal Philips (PHG) announced that it has introduced Novion, its next-generation CT imaging platform, at RSNA 2026 in Chicago. The new platform is being developed to support both advanced Spectral CT and Photon-Counting CT technologies, while giving healthcare providers flexibility to upgrade as their needs evolve.



CT scans play a vital role in diagnosing diseases and injuries. However, radiology departments are under increasing pressure due to growing patient volumes and more complex imaging requirements. Philips says Novion is designed to address these challenges by combining high image quality, fast scanning capabilities, and AI-powered workflows.



The platform aims to offer ultra-high spatial and temporal resolution, wide detector coverage, and support for single-beat spectral cardiac imaging. Philips is also integrating AI throughout the workflow, from patient positioning and scanning to image reconstruction, reading, and reporting. This is intended to help improve efficiency and deliver consistent results.



Novion features a new high-speed gantry, advanced detector technology, and a modular architecture that can support different detector configurations. The design will also allow in-room upgrades, enabling healthcare providers to adopt new capabilities without replacing the entire system.



With Novion, Philips aims to create a future-ready CT platform that combines advanced imaging performance with workflow efficiency and long-term flexibility for healthcare providers.



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