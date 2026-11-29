November 29, 2026

Connected imaging, streamlined workflow and lifecycle support come together to help radiographers focus on the patient, the procedure and the image

Amsterdam, the Netherlands and Chicago, USA - Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today introduced Philips SmartDiagnost [1], a premium fixed digital radiography system that brings together Philips XR Workspace, DR Wireless Detector technology, UNIQUE 2 image-processing software and lifecycle support. By bringing imaging, workflow and service capabilities together, SmartDiagnost is designed to support radiographers through the examination process and help departments maintain system performance over time.

At RSNA 2026 in Chicago, Philips plans to highlight SmartDiagnost and its latest imaging innovations. Across the portfolio, Philips brings imaging systems, software, data, AI and services together through open platforms that connect people, information and care settings.

Growing examination volumes and staffing pressures are putting radiology teams under increasing strain. Radiographers need technology that helps simplify the examination, supports consistent image quality and keeps attention on the patient. At the same time, departments need dependable systems that remain secure, supported and valuable over the long term.

"Every day, radiology teams help guide decisions about patient care. At Philips, we believe radiography technology should support the people doing the work as much as the images they produce," said Daniel Mazon, Business Leader, DXR Philips. "SmartDiagnost brings together imaging, workflow and lifecycle support to help radiographers manage the demands of each examination and keep their attention on the patient. When technology works around the needs of radiology teams, it can help them make confident diagnostic decisions and deliver high-quality care."

Images you can trust, first time

SmartDiagnost combines Philips DR Wireless Detector technology, VarioFocus and UNIQUE 2 image processing in one connected imaging chain, supported by intelligent workflow capabilities including Smart Collimation Thorax. Together, these technologies are designed to support consistent image quality across patients and examinations, helping radiographers achieve first-time-right imaging [2] with confidence. Optional SkyFlow Plus and Bone Suppression extend imaging capabilities across different patient and examination needs.

Streamlining radiography workflows

XR Workspace brings the examination room and control room together through clear examination states, relevant guidance and integrated detector handling. Familiar multi-touch interactions, including swipe gestures and on-screen zoom, make image interaction intuitive without requiring users to switch tools or modes. By reducing unnecessary interaction with the system, the workspace is designed to help radiographers maintain their focus on the patient and examination.

Built for long-term performance

With robust system and detector design, an expected 20-year service life and flexible Philips service support, SmartDiagnost is designed around long-term value. Remote service capabilities further support system performance and proactive service over the lifetime of the system.

SmartDiagnost reflects Philips' focus on bringing imaging and workflow innovation together to support confident diagnostic decisions.



See Philips DXR portfolio at RSNA 2026

Philips innovations help simplify workflows and support confident diagnostic decisions, giving care teams time to apply their expertise where it matters most and helping more patients get confident diagnosis and treatment faster. At RSNA, attendees can learn more at the Philips RSNA booth #6730 and here.

[1] SmartDiagnost is CE marked. U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance is pending and is subject to local regulatory clearance and country-specific commercial release.

[2] SCT is limited to PA/LAT only.

For further information, please contact:

Jayme Maniatis

Philips Global External Relations

Tel.: +1 617-894-8368

E-Mail: jayme.maniatis@philips.com

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being through meaningful innovation. Philips' patient- and people-centric innovation leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver personal health solutions for consumers and professional health solutions for healthcare providers and their patients in the hospital and the home.

Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in image-guided therapy, diagnostic imaging, ultrasound, monitoring, enterprise informatics and personal health. Philips generated 2025 sales of approximately EUR 18 billion and employs approximately 63,900 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

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