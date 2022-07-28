Data Bridge Market Research: Health Tourism Market is rising with Highest Revenue Growth of USD 1,216.63 Billion with Significant Growth, Shares, Size, Trends, revenue & Opportunity Analysis by 2029

LONDON, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The comprehensive industry research on "Global Health Tourism Market" published by Data Bridge Market research which includes growth analysis, regional marketing, challenges, opportunities, and drivers analyzed in the report. This industry report contains a chapter on the global Health Tourism Market and all its linked companies with their profiles, which presents valuable data pertaining to their outlook in terms of finances, product portfolios, investment plans, and marketing and business strategies. Health Tourism Market report provides details about the market dynamics affecting the Health Tourism market, Market scope, Market segmentation, and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

Health tourism is generally referred as a travel procedure by medical patients to international borders for complicated surgeries and medical treatments as per the requirement and recommendation of doctors from the hospitals of patient's home country. The treatments might include medical services such as orthopedic treatment, cancer treatment, cardiac surgery, cosmetic surgery, fertility and reproductive treatments, neurosurgery and different kinds of treatments. Medical tourism is an improvised version of healthcare systems which provides the patients with medical treatment and services of high quality.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global health tourism market is expected to reach the value of USD 1,216.63 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 39.9% during the forecast period. Global transport accounts for the largest service segment in the health tourism market. Global transport provides basic facilities and a major need for the consumers in the medical tourism.

Download a Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-health-tourism-market&PNW/27July2022

Market Overview:-

Health tourism is a modified version of healthcare industry which mainly focusses towards the needs of patients travelling to international borders for complicated surgeries and medical treatments. Medical tourism is in demand among the global patients especially due to low cost medical treatments in the developing countries compared to developed countries is found to be very costly. Accessibility to low cost services and medical treatments from different tourism departments and local governments acts as a major factor for the growing global health tourism market.

The market size, revenue generated from the sales and technologies by various application segments are properly evaluated in the large scale Global Health Tourism Market report. The market research report includes a thorough analysis of the market drivers, restraints, threats, and opportunities while it also addresses the lucrative investment options for the market players in the coming years. Estimates at a global as well as regional level are offered by the analysts. The report compiles comprehensive intelligence studies that explore almost every aspect of the global market. The data and information is extensively researched and analyzed in the global Health Tourism business report to direct market players to improve their business planning and ensure long-term success.

Recent Developments:-

In March 2019 , Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd . announced winning Times Health Icons Awards 2019 in five categories. This award has helped the company boost the growth of its brand value in the market and attracted new customers, resulting in the business expansion to various cities and countries

, . announced winning Times Health Icons Awards 2019 in five categories. This award has helped the company boost the growth of its brand value in the market and attracted new customers, resulting in the business expansion to various cities and countries In October 2021 , UZ LEUVEN opened a COVID testing center in various places, especially for travellers. This has helped the company reach out to new consumers and expand the business, especially during Ontario Hockey League, organized by the GP association Khobra

Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.

Fortis Healthcare

Asian Heart Institute

KPJ Healthcare Berhad

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone East Corporation

SEOUL NATIONAL UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL

NATIONAL UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL Prince Court Medical Centre

ADITYA BIRLA HEALTH SERVICES LTD

Infectious Disease Specialists

BARBADOSIVF

Samitivej PC

Access Full PDF Research Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-health-tourism-market?PNW/27July2022

Critical Insights Related to the Health tourism Included in the Report:

Exclusive graphics and Illustrative SWOT analysis of some of the leading companies in this market

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the market

Current trends influencing the dynamics of this market across various geographies

Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships

Revenue growth of this industry over the forecast period

Marketing strategy study and growth trends

Growth driven factor analysis

Emerging recess segments and region-wise market

An empirical evaluation of the curve of this market

Ancient, Present, and Probable scope of the market from both prospect value and volume

Key Segmentation:-

Service

Transport

Accommodation

Hospitality

Others

Type of Treatment

Cosmetic Treatment

Dental Treatment

Cardiovascular Treatment

Orthopedic Treatment

Bariatric Treatment

Fertility Treatment

Cancer Treatment

Ophthalmic Treatment

Neurological Treatment

Others

Age Group

Senior Citizens

Minors

Adults

Service Provider

Private

Public

Read Detailed Index of full Research Study @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-health-tourism-market?PNW/27July2022

Consider Data Bridge Market Research for this Report which would Help Impact Your Revenues Positively

This study offers the latest product news, trends, and updates from the industry's leading players who have leveraged their market position. It also offers strategic plans and standards to arrive at informed business decisions adopted by the main players, thereby advocating your go to market strategies. In addition, it offers insights into the dynamics of customer behavior that can help the organization better curate market strategies Usage of exclusive tailor-made tools along with primary research, secondary research and our in-house data model helps us in extracting the exact market numbers Mapping the customer in 3P grid comprising of Purpose, Planning and Positioning, thereby delivering a solution by keeping the prospecting client at the sweet spot The market research report includes all of the market's valuable elements, such as sales growth, product pricing & analysis, growth opportunities, and recommendations for addressing market challenges The Health Tourism Market covers all the primary mergers & acquisitions, alliances, and collaborations that have generated additional opportunities for market players or in some cases, challenges

Table of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Global Health Tourism Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Health Tourism Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Health Tourism Market Segmentation by Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

To Get Detailed Table of Contents, Visit @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-health-tourism-market&PNW/27July2022

Browse More Reports by DBMR

North America Health Tourism Market , By Service (Transport, Accommodation, Hospitality and Others), Type of Treatment (Cosmetic Treatment, Dental Treatment, Cardiovascular Treatment, Orthopaedic Treatment, Bariatric Treatment, Fertility Treatment, Cancer Treatment, Ophthalmic Treatment, Neurological Treatment and Others), Age Group (Senior Citizens, Minors and Adults), By Service Provider (Private and Public), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029. https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-health-tourism-market

, By Service (Transport, Accommodation, Hospitality and Others), Type of Treatment (Cosmetic Treatment, Dental Treatment, Cardiovascular Treatment, Orthopaedic Treatment, Bariatric Treatment, Fertility Treatment, Cancer Treatment, Ophthalmic Treatment, Neurological Treatment and Others), Age Group (Senior Citizens, Minors and Adults), By Service Provider (Private and Public), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029. Europe Health Tourism Market , By Service (Transport, Accommodation, Hospitality and Others), Type of Treatment (Cosmetic Treatment, Dental Treatment, Cardiovascular Treatment, Orthopaedic Treatment, Bariatric Treatment, Fertility Treatment, Cancer Treatment, Ophthalmic Treatment, Neurological Treatment and Others), Age Group (Senior Citizens, Minors and Adults), By Service Provider (Private and Public), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029. https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/europe-health-tourism-market

, By Service (Transport, Accommodation, Hospitality and Others), Type of Treatment (Cosmetic Treatment, Dental Treatment, Cardiovascular Treatment, Orthopaedic Treatment, Bariatric Treatment, Fertility Treatment, Cancer Treatment, Ophthalmic Treatment, Neurological Treatment and Others), Age Group (Senior Citizens, Minors and Adults), By Service Provider (Private and Public), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029. Middle East and Africa Health Tourism Market , By Service (Transport, Accommodation, Hospitality and Others), Type of Treatment (Cosmetic Treatment, Dental Treatment, Cardiovascular Treatment, Orthopaedic Treatment, Bariatric Treatment, Fertility Treatment, Cancer Treatment, Ophthalmic Treatment, Neurological Treatment and Others), Age Group (Senior Citizens, Minors and Adults), By Service Provider (Private and Public), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029. https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/middle-east-and-africa-health-tourism-market

, By Service (Transport, Accommodation, Hospitality and Others), Type of Treatment (Cosmetic Treatment, Dental Treatment, Cardiovascular Treatment, Orthopaedic Treatment, Bariatric Treatment, Fertility Treatment, Cancer Treatment, Ophthalmic Treatment, Neurological Treatment and Others), Age Group (Senior Citizens, Minors and Adults), By Service Provider (Private and Public), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029. Asia-Pacific Health Tourism Market , By Service (Transport, Accommodation, Hospitality and Others), Type of Treatment (Cosmetic Treatment, Dental Treatment, Cardiovascular Treatment, Orthopaedic Treatment, Bariatric Treatment, Fertility Treatment, Cancer Treatment, Ophthalmic Treatment, Neurological Treatment and Others), Age Group (Senior Citizens, Minors and Adults), By Service Provider (Private and Public), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029. https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/asia-pacific-health-tourism-market

, By Service (Transport, Accommodation, Hospitality and Others), Type of Treatment (Cosmetic Treatment, Dental Treatment, Cardiovascular Treatment, Orthopaedic Treatment, Bariatric Treatment, Fertility Treatment, Cancer Treatment, Ophthalmic Treatment, Neurological Treatment and Others), Age Group (Senior Citizens, Minors and Adults), By Service Provider (Private and Public), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029. U.S. Cancer Treatment Market , By Cancer Type (Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer with Liver Metastases, Lung Carcinoma, Prostate Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Head-And-Neck Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Glioblastoma, Renal Cell Carcinoma, Anaplastic Thyroid Carcinoma, Sarcoma, and Others), Treatment (Medication, Targeted Therapies, Radiotherapy, Surgery, and Others), Route of Administration (Injectable, Oral, and Others), End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics), Country (U.S.) - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029. https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/us-cancer-treatment-market

, By Cancer Type (Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer with Liver Metastases, Lung Carcinoma, Prostate Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Head-And-Neck Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Glioblastoma, Renal Cell Carcinoma, Anaplastic Thyroid Carcinoma, Sarcoma, and Others), Treatment (Medication, Targeted Therapies, Radiotherapy, Surgery, and Others), Route of Administration (Injectable, Oral, and Others), End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics), Country (U.S.) - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029. Global Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market , By Drug Class (Hormonal Therapy, Chemotherapy, Immunotherapy, Targeted Therapy), End-Users (Clinic, Hospital, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Sales, Others), Country (U.S., Canada , Mexico , Brazil , Argentina , Peru , Rest of South America , Germany , France , U.K., Netherlands , Switzerland , Belgium , Russia , Italy , Spain , Turkey , Hungary , Lithuania , Austria , Ireland , Norway , Poland , Rest of Europe , China , Japan , India , South Korea , Singapore , Malaysia , Australia , Thailand , Indonesia , Philippines , Vietnam , Rest of Asia-Pacific , Saudi Arabia , U.A.E, Egypt , Israel , Kuwait , South Africa , Rest of Middle East and Africa ) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029. https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-prostate-cancer-therapeutics-market

, By Drug Class (Hormonal Therapy, Chemotherapy, Immunotherapy, Targeted Therapy), End-Users (Clinic, Hospital, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Sales, Others), Country (U.S., , , , , , Rest of , , , U.K., , , , , , , , , , , , , , Rest of , , , , , , , , , , , , Rest of , , U.A.E, , , , , Rest of and ) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029. Global Cancer Treatment Market, By Cancer Type (Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer with Liver Metastases, Lung Carcinoma, Prostate Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Head-And-Neck Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Glioblastoma, Renal Cell Carcinoma, Anaplastic Thyroid Carcinoma, Sarcoma, and Others), Treatment (Medication, Targeted Therapies, Radiotherapy, Surgery, and Others), Route of Administration (Injectable, Oral, and Others), End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics,), Country (U.S., Canada , Germany , France , U.K., Italy , Spain , Russia , Turkey , Belgium , Hungary , Netherlands , Switzerland , Lithuania , Austria , Norway , Irelan-d, Poland , and Rest of Europe , Australia ) - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029. https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-cancer-treatment-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us:-

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email:- corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1011053/Data_Bridge_Market_Research_Logo.jpg