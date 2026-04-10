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WKN: A2JK6B | ISIN: FI4000301585 | Ticker-Symbol: 42U
Frankfurt
10.04.26 | 09:55
3,420 Euro
+0,59 % +0,020
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3,5103,68011:46
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.04.2026 10:00 Uhr
110 Leser
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Enersense International Oyj: Enersense drives significant growth in the data centre market

Enersense International Plc | Press Release | April 10, 2026 at 11:00:00 EEST

Planned data centre investments in Finland are accelerating the demand for energy, infrastructure, and telecommunications solutions. Enersense, an expert in power grid and data connection services, has established a Data Centre Unit that brings together the company's diverse expertise and offering for customers.

"We are aiming for significant growth in Finland in the coming years in data centre substations, power lines, data connections, and heat recovery solutions. We are already providing all of these for data centres, and our new Data Centre Unit will make our expertise available to data centre developers more effectively and quickly. Few companies have expertise as strong and diverse as Enersense when it comes to data centre needs," says Enersense CEO Kari Sundbäck.

A significant part of Enersense's operations is related to data centres. The company is one of the market leaders, for example, in substations, power lines, and industrial-grade data connections required by data centres.

"Data centres are much more than individual construction projects - they are part of future energy and digital infrastructure. We are building this market with a long-term perspective and are bringing our full range of expertise to it," says Sundbäck.

Companies that succeed in the data centre market must be fast and skilled. With the help of its Data Centre Unit, which reports directly to the CEO, Enersense is able to operate with agility in the market. At the same time, Enersense builds partnerships with companies that complement its competence.

Further information:
Kari Sundbäck, CEO
Tel. +358 50 464 7704
kari.sundback@enersense.com

Liisi Tamminen, VP, Communications, Investor Relations and Sustainability
Tel. +358 44 222 5552
liisi.tamminen@enersense.com

About us
Enersense delivers the essentials of tomorrow's society. It acts as a lifecycle partner to customers in energy transmission and generation, the industrial energy transition, telecommunications and data centres. The company designs, builds, maintains and modernises critical infrastructure across the Nordics and the Baltics. Around 1,700 Enersense experts work for a more sustainable future, for example, with power lines and telecommunications networks, at substations and power plants. Enersense had a revenue of EUR 307 million in 2025, and it's listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (ESENSE). www.enersense.com.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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