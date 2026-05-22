Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 22.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JK6B | ISIN: FI4000301585 | Ticker-Symbol: 42U
Frankfurt
22.05.26 | 08:55
3,660 Euro
-6,63 % -0,260
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENERSENSE INTERNATIONAL OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENERSENSE INTERNATIONAL OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,0204,07009:19
PR Newswire
22.05.2026 08:54 Uhr
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Betolar Oyj: Betolar and Enersense Launch Commercial Cooperation to Protect Electrical Substations

KANNONKOSKI, Finland, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Betolar and Enersense have signed a letter of intent on commercial cooperation aimed at bringing solutions to market for protecting substations against external threats.

On April 2, 2026, Betolar announced its new solution for protecting critical infrastructure, such as electrical substations, and especially the main transformers. Enersense's strong expertise in the design, construction, and maintenance of substations enables the further development of the solution into an implementation-ready offering tailored to customer needs.

Practical Protection with Fast Implementation and Cost-effective solution

Betolar's solution is a modular and site-specific protective structure designed to improve the physical security of substations. The solution prevents unauthorized access and vandalism while protecting critical components from external impacts, including drone-related threats. The protective structure is designed for rapid deployment and local implementation. The solution can utilize low-carbon and resource-efficient materials such as locally available materials.

The solution leverages Betolar's expertise in material technology and has been designed with consideration for structural resilience against varying levels of explosive force. The solutions are suitable both for the construction of new substations and for the protection and upgrading of existing facilities.

The cooperation also covers the use of Betolar's low-carbon concrete and other sustainable material solutions in substation construction. This makes it possible to improve infrastructure safety while also supporting customers' sustainability and emissions reduction targets.

Growing Demand for Proactive Protection Solutions

Changes in the security environment are increasing the need for proactive protection of substations. At the same time, investments in Finland's transmission grid will grow significantly in the coming years, and at EU level annual investments in electricity grids are estimated to almost double by 2030. This development is particularly visible in the construction and modernization of substations and in the strengthening of their protection.

"Clean energy and a secure power grid are cornerstones of a sustainable society. As the security of substations is critically important to our customers, we want to help them identify effective solutions. Through our collaboration with Betolar, we can develop new protection solutions for our customers for both new and existing substations," says Juha Silvola, EVP, Power at Enersense.

"Protecting substations and their critical components requires proactive and practical solutions. Our collaboration with Enersense enables the further development of our solution for sites where operational reliability and security of supply are of significant societal importance. By combining Enersense's expertise in substations with Betolar's material technology, we can offer customers a scalable and cost-effective solution," says Tuija Kalpala, President and CEO at Betolar.

Betolar Plc

Further enquiries:

Tuija Kalpala, President and CEO, Betolar Plc, tel. +358 50 567 6608, tuija.kalpala@betolar.com
Juha Silvola, EVP, Power, Enersense International Plc, tel. 040?763 1599, juha.silvola@enersense.com

About Betolar Plc

Betolar is a circular economy and materials technology company. Betolar was founded in 2016 and is domiciled in Kannonkoski, Finland. Betolar is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Helsinki: BETOLAR), and its shares are also traded in the United States on the OTCQX International marketplace (OTCQX: BTLRF). For more information www.betolar.com.

About Enersense International plc

Enersense delivers the essentials of tomorrow's society. It acts as a lifecycle partner to customers in energy transmission and generation, the industrial energy transition, telecommunications and data centres. The company designs, builds, maintains and modernizes critical infrastructure across the Nordics and the Baltics. Around 1,700 Enersense experts work for a more sustainable future, for example, with power lines and telecommunications networks, at substations and power plants. Enersense had a revenue of EUR 307 million in 2025, and it's listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (ESENSE). www.enersense.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/betolar-oyj/r/betolar-and-enersense-launch-commercial-cooperation-to-protect-electrical-substations,c4351855

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/betolar-and-enersense-launch-commercial-cooperation-to-protect-electrical-substations-302779919.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.