Enersense International Oyj: Enersense's share buy-back programme commenced in March has been completed

Enersense International Plc | Stock Exchange Release | April 17, 2026 at 09:00:00 EEST

Enersense International Plc has completed its share repurchase programme. During the programme from 12 March to 16 April 2026, Enersense repurchased a total of 100,000 its own shares at an average price of EUR 3.5774.

The shares were purchased from the Nasdaq Helsinki public trading marketplace at prices available at the time of the purchases. The repurchases of the buy-back programme reduced the company's unrestricted equity by EUR 357,737.

On 12 February 2026, Enersense announced a share buy-back programme under which up to 100,000 shares were to be repurchased for a maximum amount of EUR 500,000. The shares were repurchased based on the authorisations granted to the Board by the 2025 and 2026 Annual General Meetings. The repurchased shares will be used as part of Enersense's share-based incentive plans.

Enersense now holds a total of 287,713 treasury shares, corresponding to approximately 1.7% of the total number of shares.

ENERSENSE INTERNATIONAL PLC

Kari Sundbäck

CEO



Further information:

Kari Sundbäck, CEO

Tel. +358 50 464 7704

kari.sundback@enersense.com

Jyrki Paappa, CFO

Tel. +358 50 556 6512

jyrki.paappa@enersense.com

Liisi Tamminen, VP, Communications, Investor Relations and Sustainability

Tel. +358 44 222 5552

liisi.tamminen@enersense.com

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

www.enersense.com

About us

Enersense delivers the essentials of tomorrow's society. It acts as a lifecycle partner to customers in energy transmission and generation, the industrial energy transition, telecommunications and data centres. The company designs, builds, maintains and modernises critical infrastructure across the Nordics and the Baltics. Around 1,700 Enersense experts work for a more sustainable future, for example, with power lines and telecommunications networks, at substations and power plants. Enersense had a revenue of EUR 307 million in 2025, and it's listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (ESENSE). www.enersense.com.