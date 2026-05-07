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WKN: A2JK6B | ISIN: FI4000301585 | Ticker-Symbol: 42U
Frankfurt
07.05.26 | 09:55
3,410 Euro
+7,57 % +0,240
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ENERSENSE INTERNATIONAL OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
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3,4203,53013:29
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.05.2026 07:15 Uhr
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Enersense International Oyj: Enersense increases its strategic growth target

Enersense International Plc | Stock Exchange Release | May 07, 2026 at 08:15:00 EEST

Enersense International plc published its strategy in June 2025. The strategy, aiming for lifecycle partnership with the customers, defines Enersense's portfolio in terms of customers, offering and markets for 2025-2028. Since the strategy launch, the addressable market has developed favourably, and the company's order book has grown significantly.

As demand for Enersense's strong data centre related expertise has also grown, the company has decided to add data centres as a separate customer segment to the company's strategy. This addition is made to increase customer centricity, while the strategy otherwise remains unchanged. Now, Enersense's customer segments include energy transmission and production, industrial energy transition, telecommunications and data centres.

Enersense increases its compound annual growth rate (CAGR) target to 6-7% for the strategy period 2025-2028. The previous CAGR target for the same period was 4-5%. The company also changes the profitability target to an EBITDA margin over 7%, which equals the same profitability level as the previous EBIT margin target of over 5%. The net gearing target is changed to below 85% from 100%.

Enersense's strategic targets for 2025-2028:

  • Growth: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 6-7%
  • Profitability: EBITDA margin over 7%
  • Balance sheet: Net gearing below 85%
  • Safety: Towards zero incidents with continuous decrease in lost-time incident frequency
  • Climate: Reducing total climate emissions by 40% from 2023 to 2035

"Since last summer, our strategy has guided us to serve our customers, deliver value and develop our operations. The increased growth target reflects a strong market outlook, good order intake and our ambition to grow in data centre substations, power lines, data connections, and heat recovery solutions in Finland in the coming years. Few companies have expertise as strong and diverse as Enersense when it comes to data centre needs," says Enersense's CEO Kari Sundbäck.

ENERSENSE INTERNATIONAL PLC

Kari Sundbäck
CEO

Further information:
Kari Sundbäck
CEO
Tel. +358 50 464 7704
kari.sundback@enersense.com

Liisi Tamminen
VP, Communications, Investor Relations and Sustainability
Tel. +358 44 222 5552
liisi.tamminen@enersense.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
www.enersense.com

About us
Enersense delivers the essentials of tomorrow's society. It acts as a lifecycle partner to customers in energy transmission and generation, the industrial energy transition, telecommunications and data centres. The company designs, builds, maintains and modernises critical infrastructure across the Nordics and the Baltics. Around 1,700 Enersense experts work for a more sustainable future, for example, with power lines and telecommunications networks, at substations and power plants. Enersense had a revenue of EUR 307 million in 2025, and it's listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (ESENSE). www.enersense.com.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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