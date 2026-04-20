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WKN: A2JK6B | ISIN: FI4000301585 | Ticker-Symbol: 42U
Frankfurt
20.04.26 | 09:55
3,220 Euro
-0,31 % -0,010
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ENERSENSE INTERNATIONAL OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
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ENERSENSE INTERNATIONAL OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,3203,40011:06
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.04.2026 09:30 Uhr
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Enersense International Oyj: Jan-Elof Cavander appointed as CFO of Enersense

Enersense International Plc | Stock Exchange Release | April 20, 2026 at 10:30:00 EEST

Enersense International plc has appointed Jan-Elof Cavander, M.Sc. (Tech, Industrial Management), as CFO and a member of the Group Leadership Team from 8 May 2026 onwards. Cavander has been a member of Enersense's Board of Directors since August 2025 and is joining Enersense from the position of Chief Operating Officer of Virala Oy. Previously, he has worked as CFO of Purmo Group and as CFO of Rapala VMC.

Cavander will resign from Enersense's Board of Directors upon joining the company as CFO. The Board will continue with four members.

Jyrki Paappa, the current CFO of Enersense will leave the company after a handover period in May 2026, following the successful financial turnaround. Paappa has worked with Enersense since summer 2024, when the company's strategic direction was realigned.

"Enersense is now financially significantly stronger than two years ago. It has been an exciting journey to strengthen the company's financial foundation by divesting our non-core businesses, securing a long-term financing agreement and improving profitability. I am pleased that the company is now in a good shape," says Jyrki Paappa.

"I want to express my sincere thanks to Jyrki for his pivotal role in Enersense's financial turnaround and in setting Enersense on a right course with the new strategy. I wish him all the best in the future. I would also like to warmly welcome Jan-Elof to our Group Leadership Team. His strong leadership and experience fit well with our strategic phase," says Enersense's CEO Kari Sundbäck.

"I am happy to join Enersense as CFO. Having served as a Board member, I already know the company. I am convinced that with our lifecycle partner strategy, we can create profitable growth and generate shareholder value," says Jan-Elof Cavander.

ENERSENSE INTERNATIONAL PLC

Kari Sundbäck
CEO

Further information:
Kari Sundbäck, CEO
Tel. +358 50 464 7704
kari.sundback@enersense.com

Liisi Tamminen, VP, Communications, Investor Relations and Sustainability
Tel. +358 44 222 5552
liisi.tamminen@enersense.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
www.enersense.com

About us
Enersense delivers the essentials of tomorrow's society. It acts as a lifecycle partner to customers in energy transmission and generation, the industrial energy transition, telecommunications and data centres. The company designs, builds, maintains and modernises critical infrastructure across the Nordics and the Baltics. Around 1,700 Enersense experts work for a more sustainable future, for example, with power lines and telecommunications networks, at substations and power plants. Enersense had a revenue of EUR 307 million in 2025, and it's listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (ESENSE). www.enersense.com.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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