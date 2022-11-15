Cristiano Ronaldo Launches First NFT Collection with Binance

New collection and mystery boxes available November 18 on Binance.com

PARIS, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cristiano Ronaldo's first NFT collection will be available Friday, November 18 as part of an exclusive, multi-year partnership with Binance, the world's leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider. The launch is supported by a global marketing campaign featuring Ronaldo, aiming to give his fans an introduction to Web3 through the world of NFTs.





"We believe the metaverse and blockchain are the future of the internet," said Binance Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer He Yi. "We are honored to collaborate with Cristiano to help more people understand blockchain and showcase how we are building Web3 infrastructure for the sports and entertainment industry."

"It was important to me that we created something memorable and unique for my fans as they are such a big part of my success," said Ronaldo. "With Binance, I was able to make something that not only captures the passion of the game but rewards fans for all the years of support."

The inaugural Cristiano Ronaldo NFT collection will drop on November 18 (9 a.m. UTC) and feature seven animated statues with four rarity levels: Super Super Rare (SSR), Super Rare (SR), Rare (R), and Normal (N). Each NFT statue depicts Ronaldo in an iconic moment from his life, from career-defining bicycle kicks to his childhood in Portugal.

The 45 highest value CR7 NFTs (5 SSR and 40 SR) will be held for auction on the Binance NFT marketplace. The auction will remain open for 24 hours, with NFTs awarded to the highest bidder. Bidding prices will start at 10,000 BUSD for SSR and 1,700 BUSD for SR.

The remaining 6,600 NFTs (600 R and 6,000 N) will be offered on Binance starting at 77 BUSD for the Normal rarity.

Each rarity level will come with its own set of exclusive perks, ranging from:

- Personal message from Cristiano Ronaldo

- Autographed CR7 & Binance merchandise

- Guaranteed access for all future CR7 NFT drops

- Complimentary CR7 Mystery Boxes

- Entry into giveaways with signed merchandise and prizes

Additionally, new users who register with Binance.com (and complete KYC) will receive a Cristiano Ronaldo Mystery Box. These boxes may include limited-edition Ronaldo NFTs. The CR7 Mystery Boxes are available for the first 1.5M new Binance users who sign up with referral ID RONALDO.

For US-based users, Binance.US - the US partner to Binance.com - is providing a free souvenir NFT for thresholds of USD deposits made on the platform within the promotion period. Users who receive the souvenir NFT will gain whitelist access to purchase future CR7 NFTs. To participate in the promotion, new and existing US users must register here .

Future sets of the Cristiano Ronaldo NFT collection will be available in early 2023. All collections will be available exclusively on Binance.com ; follow Binance on Twitter for the latest updates.

