New agreements with SUISA, MCT and ABRAMUS mark the beginning of Bridger's offline rights rollout, unlocking new revenue streams for creators worldwide

Regulatory News:

Winamp Group (Paris: ALWIN) (Brussels: ALWIN), the parent company of Winamp, announces a major step forward in the development of its copyright management platform Bridger, as part of its strategy to build a comprehensive ecosystem for creators.

Bridger has signed new agreements with leading collective management organizations, including SUISA (Switzerland Liechtenstein), MCT (Southeast Asia) and ABRAMUS (Brazil), significantly expanding its international footprint.

These agreements follow Bridger's recent admission as a Rights Management Entity (RME Client) within CISAC, enabling direct relationships with collective management organizations worldwide and accelerating the expansion of its rights coverage.

While the music industry has become increasingly digital, Bridger has already achieved near-complete coverage of digital rights. However, a substantial share of revenues still comes from offline rights, such as performance and mechanical rights for example when music is played on radio or TV, in public venues like shops or restaurants, during live events, or through physical formats. These revenues remain complex to access and are often under-collected, particularly for independent artists.

By integrating these rights alongside local online mechanical rights, Bridger expands the scope of rights it can manage and monetize, increasing revenue potential per creator and improving collection efficiency.

This development strengthens the value proposition of Winamp for Creators, supporting Winamp Group's ambition to offer a fully integrated platform combining distribution, engagement and monetization.

These first agreements represent an important step in a broader deployment plan and mark the beginning of Bridger's expansion into offline rights collection, a key strategic layer of its global rights infrastructure, with additional partnerships expected in Q2.

"Bridger addresses one of the last major inefficiencies in the music industry: rights fragmentation," said Alexandre Saboundjian, CEO of Winamp Group. "Following our recognition within CISAC, we are accelerating the deployment of our global network. By expanding into offline rights and strengthening our international presence, we are building an infrastructure capable of capturing more value for creators."

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About Winamp Group

Winamp Group is a pioneering and leading company in the digital music industry. With extensive expertise spanning multiple business areas, the Group owns the iconic Winamp platform, the copyright management company Bridger, and the music licensing company Jamendo.

Winamp Group aims to build the future of the music industry by making sustained investments in innovative solutions, as well as in the talent and skills of people who love music.

The Group upholds the core values of its brands: empowerment, access, simplicity and fairness.

Winamp envisions a world where artists and their fans are more connected than ever through a cutting-edge music platform. Bridger's mission is to support songwriters by offering a simple and innovative solution to collect their rights. Jamendo enables independent artists to generate additional revenues through commercial licensing. Finally, Hotmix offers a bouquet of more than sixty free thematic digital radio stations.

About Bridger www.bridgermusic.io Bridger is committed to supporting songwriters and composers with innovative royalty collection solutions. Designed as an intuitive and easy-to-use copyright management platform, Bridger enables songwriters to register their musical works within minutes and unlock additional revenue streams beyond their digital distributor.

About Winamp - www.winamp.com Winamp is redefining the music experience by creating an innovative platform that strengthens the connection between artists and fans. We provide powerful tools that empower creators to manage their music, grow their audience, and maximize their revenue-all while delivering a seamless listening experience through the Winamp Player.

Winamp for Creators is our dedicated platform designed to give music artists everything they need to succeed. From monetization tools to music management services, it brings together essential resources to help creators take control of their careers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260319259299/en/

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Investors Relations

Olivier Van Gulck

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