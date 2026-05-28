New agreements across Europe and Latin America strengthen Bridger's international network and increase access to royalty revenues worldwide

Regulatory News:

Winamp Group (Paris: ALWIN) (Brussels: ALWIN), the parent company of Winamp, announces a new series of strategic agreements for Bridger, its copyright management platform, further strengthening its global rights coverage.

The latest partnerships with SABAM (Belgium), STIM (Sweden), TEOSTO (Finland), SOZA (Slovakia), MSG (Turkey) and SADAIC (Argentina) expand Bridger's coverage across Europe and Latin America, bringing artists and rights holders access to additional revenue streams across key music markets.

In a music industry where rights remain fragmented across territories and collection societies, coverage is a key driver of value. By expanding its international network, Bridger helps artists access more revenue opportunities worldwide while simplifying rights management.

With agreements now spanning Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and Asia, Bridger continues to strengthen its position as a global rights management platform. The growing breadth of its network also reinforces the value proposition of Winamp for Creators by providing artists with broader monetization opportunities through a single ecosystem.

"Coverage creates value. The broader the network we build, the more revenue opportunities we can unlock for artists," said Alexandre Saboundjian, CEO of Winamp Group. "These new agreements strengthen our ability to connect artists with additional royalty streams worldwide and represent another step toward our ambition of building one of the most comprehensive rights management infrastructures in the music industry."

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About Winamp Group

Winamp Group is a pioneering and leading company in the digital music industry. With extensive expertise spanning multiple business areas, the Group owns the iconic Winamp platform, the copyright management company Bridger, and the music licensing company Jamendo.

Winamp Group aims to build the future of the music industry by making sustained investments in innovative solutions, as well as in the talent and skills of people who love music.

The Group upholds the core values of its brands: empowerment, access, simplicity and fairness.

Winamp envisions a world where artists and their fans are more connected than ever through a cutting-edge music platform. Bridger's mission is to support songwriters by offering a simple and innovative solution to collect their rights. Jamendo enables independent artists to generate additional revenues through commercial licensing. Finally, Hotmix offers a bouquet of more than sixty free thematic digital radio stations.

About Bridger www.bridgermusic.io Bridger is committed to supporting songwriters and composers with innovative royalty collection solutions. Designed as an intuitive and easy-to-use copyright management platform, Bridger enables songwriters to register their musical works within minutes and unlock additional revenue streams beyond their digital distributor.

About Winamp - www.winamp.com Winamp is redefining the music experience by creating an innovative platform that strengthens the connection between artists and fans. We provide powerful tools that empower creators to manage their music, grow their audience, and maximize their revenue-all while delivering a seamless listening experience through the Winamp Player.

Winamp for Creators is our dedicated platform designed to give music artists everything they need to succeed. From monetization tools to music management services, it brings together essential resources to help creators take control of their careers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260528176214/en/

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Investors Relations

Olivier Van Gulck

investors@llama-group.com