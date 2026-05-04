Regulatory News:

Winamp Group (Euronext Growth Paris Brussels: ALWIN) announces that, on April 30, 2026, it has entered into an agreement in principle with a long-term financial partner to restructure its financial debt.

This agreement marks a key milestone in strengthening the Group's financial structure and enables it to align its repayment profile with its growth trajectory.

The debt concerned, primarily composed of bond loans with nominal amounts of €5 million, €3 million and €1 million, as well as related accrued interest, will be partially repaid using proceeds from the price guarantee settled by Azerion in connection with the sale of the Radionomy/Targetspot business.

The remaining balance of the debt will be rescheduled over a period of thirty-six (36) months, significantly enhancing the Group's financial flexibility and its ability to execute its strategic roadmap.

Since the beginning of 2026, Winamp Group has initiated a major transformation of its financial structure through a series of strategic transactions, including capital increases, debt-to-equity conversions and a meaningful optimization of its debt profile, thereby laying the foundation for a new phase of growth and value creation.

"We have reached a major milestone in the transformation of Winamp Group. This agreement strengthens our financial framework and significantly improves visibility on our repayment profile, while enabling us to accelerate the execution of our growth strategy," said Olivier Van Gulck, Chief Financial Officer of Winamp Group.

The Group is currently proceeding with the implementation and formalization of this agreement as part of its long-term development strategy.

Next Meeting

July 31, 2026 H1 2026 Revenue Publication

About Winamp Group

Winamp Group is a pioneering and leading company in the digital music industry. With extensive expertise spanning multiple business areas, the Group owns the iconic Winamp platform, the copyright management company Bridger, and the music licensing company Jamendo.

Winamp Group aims to build the future of the music industry by making sustained investments in innovative solutions, as well as in the talent and skills of people who love music.

The Group upholds the core values of its brands: empowerment, access, simplicity and fairness.

Winamp envisions a world where artists and their fans are more connected than ever through a cutting-edge music platform. Bridger's mission is to support songwriters by offering a simple and innovative solution to collect their rights. Jamendo enables independent artists to generate additional revenues through commercial licensing. Finally, Hotmix offers a bouquet of more than sixty free thematic digital radio stations.

About Winamp www.winamp.com

Winamp is redefining the music experience by creating an innovative platform that strengthens the connection between artists and their fans. We provide powerful tools that enable creators to manage their music, grow their audience, and maximize their revenue, while delivering a seamless listening experience through the Winamp Player.

Winamp for Creators is our dedicated platform, designed to give music artists everything they need to succeed. From monetization tools to music management services, it brings together the essential resources that empower creators to take control of their careers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260503085581/en/

Contacts:

Investors Relations

Olivier Van Gulck

investors@llama-group.com