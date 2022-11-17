Invesco Select Trust Plc - Cancellation of Share Premium Account

Invesco Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Cancellation of Share Premium Account

Invesco Select Trust plc announces that the Order of the High Court of Justice Companies Court dated 8 November 2022 confirming the reduction of share premium account of the Company and the balances attributable to the UK Equity Share Class and the Balanced Risk Allocation Share Class and the statement of capital approved by the Court showing with respect to the capital of the Company the several particulars required by the Companies Act 2006 were registered by the Registrar of Companies on 17 November 2022.

An advert will be placed in The Times newspaper noting this as soon as practicable.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

Contact:

James Poole

0207 543 3559



17 November 2022