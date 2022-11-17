Invesco Select Trust Plc - Cancellation of Share Premium Account
PR Newswire
London, November 17
Invesco Select Trust plc
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
Cancellation of Share Premium Account
Invesco Select Trust plc announces that the Order of the High Court of Justice Companies Court dated 8 November 2022 confirming the reduction of share premium account of the Company and the balances attributable to the UK Equity Share Class and the Balanced Risk Allocation Share Class and the statement of capital approved by the Court showing with respect to the capital of the Company the several particulars required by the Companies Act 2006 were registered by the Registrar of Companies on 17 November 2022.
An advert will be placed in The Times newspaper noting this as soon as practicable.
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
Contact:
James Poole
0207 543 3559
17 November 2022