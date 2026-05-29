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WKN: A0MXAU | ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 | Ticker-Symbol: 1ZJ
Frankfurt
29.05.26 | 08:03
7,500 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,5508,00012:21
Dow Jones News
29.05.2026 11:57 Uhr
207 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Total Voting Rights and Cancellation of Treasury Shares

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Total Voting Rights and Cancellation of Treasury Shares 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Total Voting Rights and Cancellation of Treasury Shares 
29-May-2026 / 10:22 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("Fuller's" or "the Company") 

Total Voting Rights and Cancellation of Treasury Shares 

The following notification is made in accordance with UK Listing Rule 9.8.2. 

The Company confirms that on 27 May 2026, it cancelled 2,500,000 "A" Ordinary Shares of 40 pence each held in Treasury. 
Following the cancellation of these Shares, Fuller's issued share capital consists of 33,946,686 "A" Ordinary Shares of 
40 pence each, 89,052,625 "B" Ordinary Shares of 4 pence each, and 13,101,666 "C" Ordinary Shares of 40 pence each, 
each carrying one vote. Of this total 2,818,811 "A" Ordinary Shares and 4,327,915 "B" Ordinary Shares are held in 
Treasury (which takes into account the purchase of "A" Ordinary Shares purchased on 28 May 2026). 

Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 
5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) as at 29 May 2026 is 31,127,875. This 
number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are 
required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and 
Transparency Rules. 

Enquiries: 

Rachel Spencer 
 
Company Secretary 
 
020 8996 2073 

29 May 2026 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: TVR 
TIDM:     FSTA 
LEI Code:   213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
Sequence No.: 429167 
EQS News ID:  2335912 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls2.ssx?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2335912&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 29, 2026 05:22 ET (09:22 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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