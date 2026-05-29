DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Total Voting Rights and Cancellation of Treasury Shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Total Voting Rights and Cancellation of Treasury Shares 29-May-2026 / 10:22 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("Fuller's" or "the Company") Total Voting Rights and Cancellation of Treasury Shares The following notification is made in accordance with UK Listing Rule 9.8.2. The Company confirms that on 27 May 2026, it cancelled 2,500,000 "A" Ordinary Shares of 40 pence each held in Treasury. Following the cancellation of these Shares, Fuller's issued share capital consists of 33,946,686 "A" Ordinary Shares of 40 pence each, 89,052,625 "B" Ordinary Shares of 4 pence each, and 13,101,666 "C" Ordinary Shares of 40 pence each, each carrying one vote. Of this total 2,818,811 "A" Ordinary Shares and 4,327,915 "B" Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury (which takes into account the purchase of "A" Ordinary Shares purchased on 28 May 2026). Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) as at 29 May 2026 is 31,127,875. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. Enquiries: Rachel Spencer Company Secretary 020 8996 2073 29 May 2026 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: TVR TIDM: FSTA LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 Sequence No.: 429167 EQS News ID: 2335912 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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May 29, 2026 05:22 ET (09:22 GMT)