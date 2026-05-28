DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 28-May-2026 / 18:23 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its share buyback programme announced on 21 January 2026 (the "Programme"). Date of Purchase 28/05/2026 Number of "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each 5,406 Highest price paid per share (GBp) 660.00 Lowest price paid per share (GBp) 660.00 Average price paid per share (GBp) 660.0000

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 33,946,686 "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each. Of this total 2,818,811"A" Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 31,127,875. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

28 May 2026

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

Shares Purchased: "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each

Date of Purchase: 28 May 2026

Investment Firm: Deutsche Numis

Aggregate Information:

Volume-weighted average price, pence Aggregated volume 660.0000 5,406

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares Transaction price, pence Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue purchased (per share) 22 660.00 16:25:50 00080915690TRLO0 XLON 1 660.00 16:26:58 00080915748TRLO0 XLON 1 660.00 16:27:54 00080915781TRLO0 XLON 1 660.00 16:29:30 00080915838TRLO0 XLON 116 660.00 16:29:49 00080915847TRLO0 XLON 1 660.00 16:29:51 00080915850TRLO0 XLON 83 660.00 16:35:29 00080916256TRLO0 XLON 161 660.00 16:35:29 00080916257TRLO0 XLON 579 660.00 16:35:29 00080916258TRLO0 XLON 944 660.00 16:35:29 00080916259TRLO0 XLON 1277 660.00 16:35:29 00080916260TRLO0 XLON 12 660.00 16:35:29 00080916261TRLO0 XLON 189 660.00 16:35:29 00080916262TRLO0 XLON 7 660.00 16:35:29 00080916263TRLO0 XLON 6 660.00 16:35:29 00080916264TRLO0 XLON 6 660.00 16:35:29 00080916265TRLO0 XLON 2000 660.00 16:35:29 00080916266TRLO0 XLON

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ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: POS TIDM: FSTA LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 Sequence No.: 429050 EQS News ID: 2335474 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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May 28, 2026 13:23 ET (17:23 GMT)