Evrima Plc - Result of AGM

28 December 2022

Evrima plc

("Evrima" or the "Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

Evrima (AQSE: EVA), the investment issuer focused on structuring investment transactions in the mining and junior exploration and development industries is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting held at 3 p.m. today, all resolutions were duly passed.

The Directors of Evrima accept responsibility for this announcement.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi (CEO & Director): burns@evrimaplc.com



Simon Grant-Rennick (Executive Chairman): simon@evrimaplc.com

Guy Miller (Non-Executive Director): Guy@evrimaplc.com



Novum Securities Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser):

David Coffman / George Duxberry: + 44 (0) 20 7399 9400