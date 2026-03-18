Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 18.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Geopolitik treibt Kurse: Wird dieses "unsichtbare" Metall zum nächsten Milliarden-Play?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 915268 | ISIN: FR0000063737 | Ticker-Symbol: BAQ
Stuttgart
18.03.26 | 18:02
41,700 Euro
+2,08 % +0,850
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AUBAY SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AUBAY SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
43,15046,25018:49
Actusnews Wire
18.03.2026 18:23 Uhr
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AUBAY: 2025 annual results: Aubay posts record results for 2025 and exceeds all its targets

  • Revenue: €601.6 million (up 11.4%)
  • Operating margin from ordinary activities: 9.1%
  • Net income attributable to owners of the parent: €38.1 million
  • Proposed dividend up at €1.40 per share

In € thousands20252024Change
Revenue601,620540,297+11.4%
Operating profit from ordinary activities54,96949,587+10.9%
As a % of revenue9.1%9.2%
Cost of performance shares(1,377)(1,027)
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets(640)
Other operating income and expenses(2,774)(2,682)
Operating profit50,17845,878+9.4%
Financial income4002,835
Tax (expense)/income(12,443)(11,069)
Net income from consolidated companies38,13537,644+1.3%
As a % of revenue6.3%7.0%
Net income attributable to owners of the parent38,13537,644
Earnings per share3.002.94+2.0%
Headcount as of December 319,0497,483+20.9%

Aubay's Board of Directors, which met on March 18, 2026 under Chairman Christian Aubert, approved the statutory and consolidated financial statements for 2025. The financial statements have been audited by the Statutory Auditors and the auditors' report will be issued once the procedures required to publish the company's Universal Registration Document have been completed.

2025 ended with a remarkable financial performance, driven by the Group's capacity for adaptation in a ever-changing environment. All targets announced at the beginning of the year were met or exceeded. Revenue growth (up 11.4%), an increase in operating profit (up 10.9%), record net income attributable to owners of the parent of €38.1 million, and a proposed dividend up at €1.40 per share underscore the strength of the business model and the soundness of the strategic decisions made in recent years.

REVENUE: up 11.4% to €601.6 million,

Revenue for 2025 reached €601.6 million, up 11.4%, driven by particularly strong growth in France (up 23.9%) and a gradual stabilization of international business (down 2.4%). This growth, which is in line with forecasts that were revised upward during the year, reflects improved demand in the Group's key sectors and the upswing of commercial synergies following the acquisition of Solutec.

OPERATING MARGIN FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES AT 9.1%, exceeding expectations

At 9.1%, operating margin from ordinary activities exceeded the target range. Operating profit increased by 10.9% to €55 million. This performance reflects effective operational execution, buoyed by:

  • the ongoing increase in new market share;
  • the continuous adapting of our offerings and services to best address our customers' needs; and
  • disciplined management of key operational indicators, including productivity and the wage/price ratio.

OPERATING PROFIT: up 9.4% to €50.2 million

Operating profit rose by 9.4% to €50.2 million. This result includes the cost of free shares in the amount of €1.4 million, the amortization of customer relationships for €0.6 million, and other operating income and expenses, which remained stable at €2.8 million.

RECORD NET INCOME OF €38.1 MILLION, REPRESENTING 6.3% OF REVENUE

Group financial income further improved, growing by €0.4 million, after a growth of €2.8 million in 2024, including €2.0 million in financial income from cash investments. The average tax rate came to 25%. Net income attributable to owners of the parent reached a record high of €38.1 million, up by 1.3% compared to last year's net income (up 2.6% excluding amortization of customer relationships).

VERY HEALTHY FINANCIAL POSITION

Cash flows linked to operations amounted to €44.8 million, representing 7.4% of revenue. The Group disbursed €2.1 million in CapEx and €66.7 million on the acquisition of Solutec. After taking into account dividends paid of €17.9 million, share buybacks totaling €5.6 million, new bank debt of €30 million, and the repayment of financial debt (bank debt and IFRS 16) of €9.7 million, net cash stands at €56.2 million.

PROPOSED DIVIDEND CLIMBS TO €1.40 PER SHARE

In light of this solidly maintained performance and the Group's comfortable cash-assets, the Board of Directors has decided to propose a dividend of €1.4 per share in respect of 2025 to the Annual General Meeting to be held on May 12, 2026, up 7.7%, of which €0.60 was part of an interim distribution in November last year.

The payout ratio would be around 47%.

Subject to approval by the Annual General Meeting, the final balance to be paid will amount to €0.80 per share, according to the following payment schedule:

Last cum dividend dateMay 14, 2026
Ex-dividend dateMay 15, 2026
Date on which Euroclear finalizes positions to determine dividend entitlementsMay 18, 2026 (record date)
PaymentMay 19, 2026 (payment date)

OUTLOOK FOR 2026

The improvement in market conditions observed at the end of 2025 continues to drive Aubay's business across all of its geographic regions. Aubay is capitalizing on the commercial and cost synergies arising from the operational integration of Solutec's operations in France, slightly ahead of schedule. Overseas, streamlining efforts - particularly in Italy - have helped restore an organic growth trend.

Against this more favorable backdrop, after more than two years of focusing on margin preservation, Aubay now aims to return to stronger organic growth.

In 2026, Aubay therefore anticipates the following financial targets:

  • Revenue of between €676 million and €690 million, corresponding to reported growth of 12% to 15% and calculated organic growth of 3% to 5%, compared with 0 to 3% last year,
  • Operating margin from ordinary activities between 9.0% and 9.5%, compared with 8% to 9% in 2025.

Aubay will publish its 2026 first-quarter revenue on April 29, 2026 after the close of trading.

Glossary

Organic revenue growth: This refers to growth calculated for a constant scope of activity for a given period, excluding revenues from companies that were acquired or sold during the period. As Aubay conducts most of its business in the eurozone, any impact from changes in exchange rates is minimal.

Change as a %Cumulative
12 months 2025
Organic growth+1.2%
France+4.5%
International-2.4%
Impact of changes in scope+10.2%
France+19.4%
International-
Growth as reported+11.4%
France+23.9%
International-2.4%

Operating profit from ordinary activities: this indicator corresponds to operating profit before the cost of free shares and other income and expenses that are unusual, abnormal or infrequent and that are booked separately in order to facilitate understanding of an entity's recurring operating performance.

Operating margin from ordinary activities: this indicator, which is expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of operating income from ordinary activities to revenue.

Net debt or net cash (excluding rental liabilities): this indicator represents the difference between an entity's cash and debt. If the result is negative, it is referred to as net debt. If it is positive, it is referred to as net cash.

Disclaimer

This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on assumptions and estimates made by General Management as of the publication date. This information is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. No guarantees can be given concerning their achievement.

About Aubay

Aubay is a digital services company working alongside some of the biggest names in the Banking, Finance, Insurance, Manufacturing, Energy, Transport and Telecoms sectors. At December 31, 2025, the Group had 9,049 employees in seven countries (France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, Spain, Portugal and the United Kingdom). Aubay generated revenue of €602 million in 2025.

Euronext, Compartment: B - ISIN FR0000063737-AUB - Reuters AUBT.PA - Bloomberg AUB:FP

Contacts

Amaury Dugast - Actus Finance - Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74 - E-mail: adugast@actus.fr

David Fuks - Co-Chief Operating Officer - Finance Department - Tel.: +33 (0)1 46 10 67 67 - E-mail: dfuks@aubay.com

APPENDICES

Statement of financial position as of December 31, 2025
ASSETS (in € thousands)Dec. 31, 2025Dec. 31, 2024
Goodwill185,935131,305
Intangible assets14,0561,485
Property, plant & equipment10,5003,744
Right of use relating to leases29,82618,351
Equity-accounted investees
Other financial assets4,1182,341
Deferred tax assets4,6894,666
Other non-current assets5,0633,680
NON-CURRENT ASSETS254,187165,572
Inventories and work in progress867686
Assets on contracts36,27432,311
Trade receivables141,704118,208
Other receivables and accruals47,24040,265
Marketable securities7,10029,064
Cash at bank and in hand80,98384,667
CURRENT ASSETS314,168305,201
TOTAL ASSETS568,355470,773

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES (in € thousands)Dec. 31, 2025Dec. 31, 2024
Capital6,3696,396
Additional paid-in capital and consolidated reserves246,062227,818
Net income attributable to owners of the parent38,13537,644
Shareholders' equity attributable to the Group290,566271,858
Minority interests00
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY290,566271,858
Borrowings and financial liabilities: non-current portion21,810541
Rental liabilities due in more than 1 year24,59914,373
Deferred tax liabilities3,1360
Provisions for contingencies and expenses9,2137,255
Other non-current liabilities9891,106
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES59,74723,275
Borrowings and financial liabilities: current portion10,0771,227
Rental liabilities due within 1 year7,0554,881
Trade and other payables37,46837,160
Contract liabilities29,33221,866
Other current liabilities134,110110,506
CURRENT LIABILITIES218,042175,640
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES568,355470,773



Income statement for 2025
In € thousands2025%2024%Change
Revenue601,620100%540,297100%+11.4%
Other operating income316 176
Purchases used in production and external charges(132,797) (134,018)
Staff costs(400,330) (344,217)
Taxes other than on income(6,001) (4,200)
Amortization, depreciation and provisions(7,465) (7,788)
Change in inventories of work in progress and finished goods
Other operating income and expenses(374) (663)
Operating profit from ordinary activities54,9699.1%49,5879.2%+10.9%
Expenses linked to restricted share units and similar awards(1,377) (1,027)
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets(640)
Current operating profit52,9528.8%48,5609.0%
Other operating income and expenses(2,774) (2,682)
Operating profit50,1788.3%45,8788.5%+9.4%
Income from cash and cash equivalents
Net borrowing costs(1,593) (876)
Other financial income and expenses1,993 3,711
Financial income400 2,835
Income tax expense(12,443) (11,069)23%
Income from equity-accounted investees
Net income before results of discontinued operations or assets held for sale38,135 37,644
Net income after tax of discontinued operations or assets held for sale
Net income38,1356.3%37,6447.0%+1.3%
Attributable to owners of the parent38,135 37,644
Minority interests0
Basic weighted average number of shares12,713,548 12,788,180
Earnings per share3.00 2.94
Diluted weighted average number of shares12,916,048 12,864,680
Diluted earnings per share*2.95 2.93

Cash flow statement for 2025
(in € thousands)20252024
Consolidated net income (including minority interests)38,13537,644
Income from equity-accounted investees
Net depreciation, amortization and provisions and right of use relating to leases8,0857,531
Non-cash expenses and income relating to share-based payments1,3771,027
Other non-cash items
Dividend income(27)(31)
Gains and losses on disposals of fixed assets(220)77
Cash flow after net interest expense and tax47,35046,248
Net borrowing costs1,593876
Tax expense (including deferred taxes)12,44311,069
Cash flow before net interest expense and tax (A)61,38658,193
Income tax payments (B)(16,387)(11,639)
Change in trade and other receivables (C)(33,125)5,957
Change in trade and other payables (C)32,8732,485
Change in WCR linked to operations (including debt related to employee benefits)(252)8,442
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (D) = (A+B+C)44,74754,996
Outflows for the acquisition of tangible and intangible fixed assets(2,131)(1,878)
Inflows from the disposal of tangible and intangible fixed assets118
Outflows for the acquisition of financial assets (1)
Inflows from the disposal of financial assets
Change in loans and advances granted(613)(85)
Disbursements (cash) related to business combinations, net of cash and cash equivalents(66,689)
Dividends received2731
Other operating cash flows
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (E)(69,395)(1,925)
Proceeds from capital increases
Amounts received upon the exercise of stock options
Purchases of treasury shares for cancellation(5,648)(12,677)
Purchases of and proceeds from the sale of treasury shares
Dividends paid in the period:
- Net dividends paid to parent company shareholders(17,908)(15,584)
- Dividends paid to the non-controlling shareholders of consolidated companies
Inflows from new borrowings30,268
Repayment of loan debt(3,803)(535)
Repayment of rental liabilities(5,955)(4,994)
Net interest payments(1,593)(876)
Purchase of non-controlling minority interests
Other financial cash flows
Net cash provided by (used in) financial activities (F)(4,639)(34,666)
Effects of changes in foreign exchange rates (G)(13)35
Change in net cash (D+E+F+G)(29,300)18,440
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period113,30694,867
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period84,006113,307
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lGxsYJVsYWeXyW5paJiZmpaVbGdommDKZmmVmJJwacyVbp9ixmZjbMmWZnJolW1r
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-97085-communique-aubay-ra-2025_ven-def.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2026 Actusnews Wire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.